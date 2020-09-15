Total economic losses from potato production and processing in 2020 related to COVID-19 shutdowns are expected to amount to a roughly $1 billion hit to the gross state product, according to the Washington Potato Commission.
The commission asked Washington State University's IMPACT Center in the School of Economic Sciences to estimate the economic harm to the state's potato sector.
"That money's gone, because potatoes were not sold and will not be sold because we've seen acres reduced," said Matt Harris, director of governmental affairs for the commission.
In all, farmers have lost roughly $29.2 million from the decline in demand and quality for their 2019 harvest. They reduced potato acreage for their 2020 growing season by 13%.
That lower acreage amounts to roughly 729,120 tons of potatoes, equivalent to the weight of about 76 Space Needles, according to the study.
Farms alone will lose $300 million, but the effect extends beyond that, said Tim Nadreau, researcher at the IMPACT Center.
"It reaches into implement dealers, not just processors and the food supply chain, but it reaches outside of that," Nadreau said.
When families don't receive that income, Nadreau said, they can't spend money in other sectors of the economy.
"Retail shops are going to lose money, fewer homes might get bought, less construction might occur because those incomes aren't available for people to go out and spend as they would have had this economy not hit this wall."
More than $54 million in state and local taxes will not be generated because of the reduced acres, Harris said.
The potato industry depends on foodservice and retail outlets, primarily fast food and casual dining restaurants and schools, Harris said. They were either closed or forced to switch to take-out only, causing demand to drop precipitously.
As states issued stay-at-home orders, domestic and international potato consumption plummeted.
Idaho, Oregon and Washington produce roughly 50% of the nation's potatoes, Nadreau said.
"We just really put the brakes on three states' agricultural production and exports," he said. "It's a painful thing to see."
Nine out of every 10 rows of potatoes leaves the state, Harris said. About 70% of the crop is exported overseas.
Facing reduced consumption, processors canceled some potato contracts for the 2019 crop and called for fewer acres for the 2020 crop. Processing and storage capacity were limited, Harris said.
Growers reported that they'd already prepared their ground for the 2020 crop, including paying for seed, fertilizer, chemicals and land rent, and now they had to decide how to reduce acres, Harris said.
Growers aren't able to use crop insurance because the crop was never planted.
"You have to have a crop that fails to have crop insurance help offset losses," Harris said.
Under USDA's Coronavirus Food Assistance Program — known as CFAP — injury must have occurred between Jan. 15 and April 15. Potato growers had injury after April 15, Harris said.
CFAP was designed to help farmers with a mature crop that was plowed under, but the potato crop wasn't mature during the time window.
The commission hopes to use the study to educate legislators and the public about the sensitivity of the food system, and the injury farmers must bear, Harris said.