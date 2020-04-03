OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday extended a stay-home order until at least May 4 and said he would veto sections of the state budget in anticipation of a fall in tax collections.
Inslee was scheduled to sign Friday afternoon the budget recently passed by the Legislature. The governor can strike out individual items.
"I'll be vetoing some really good things," he said.
The governor's order, which was due to end April 8, bans social gatherings and closes businesses deemed non-essential. Agriculture is exempt from the order.
State revenue rises and falls on the health of the private-sector economy. The Employment Security Department reported Thursday that 181,975 workers filed new unemployment claims for March 22-28, a 3,513% increase from the same week last year. Claims jumped by 41% over the previous week and were seven times higher than the peak of the Great Recession.
Inslee said May 4 was the absolutely earliest his "stay home, stay healthy" order could be lifted. "We have yet to see the full weight of this virus in our state," he said.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has projected the demand for health care related to Covid-19 will peak in Washington on April 11. The institute projects the coronavirus will cause 978 deaths in the state by Aug. 4.
The institute has projected the virus will peak in Oregon on May 5, Idaho on April 26 and California on April 26. The institute projected that fatalities by early August will number 558 in Oregon, 397 in Idaho, 5,068 in California and 93,531 nationally.
The institute assumes social-distancing policies remain in place through May. It said it will update its projections Saturday.
Inslee said the success and length of his stay-home order will depend on compliance. "We have a big say whether we're done on May 4 or not," he said.