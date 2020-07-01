Health officials are crediting a recent decline in new COVID-19 cases in Washington’s top farm county to more people wearing masks in public.
The trend in Yakima County in Central Washington contrasts with rising cases in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties in Western Washington, according to a report led by the Institute for Disease Modeling in Seattle.
Yakima County leads the state in farmworkers and still leads in per capita cases of the coronavirus. Health officials, however, say that efforts to control the virus since late May are showing signs of success.
“Progress from the peak, though minor at this point, is encouraging,” according to the institute’s June 25 report.
More than one-in-four hired farm laborers in Washington work in Yakima County, according to the USDA’s Census of Agriculture. The value of farm goods produced in the county in 2017 was more than $1.9 billion.
While other businesses were closed, agriculture was deemed essential and kept operating this spring prior to the state writing industry-specific safety rules. Some workers at fruit packing warehouses in Yakima County struck in May and June over working conditions and hazard pay.
Edgar Franks, political director for the farmworker union Familias Unidas por la Justicia, said Tuesday he did not know of any agricultural workers still striking. Concerns about the virus have been surpassed by unrelated workplace complaints, he said.
The union remains concerned about the enforcement of virus-protection rules set by the state, Franks said. “The work is going to peak in a couple of weeks, and we definitely don’t want workers sick.”
The state does not track COVID-19 cases by occupation or attempt to trace whether they were exposed at work or in the community.
Hispanics make up 13% of the state’s population, but 44% of the people diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health. In Yakima County, the percentages are proportionate. Hispanics are 49% of the population and make up 49% of COVID-19 cases, according to the Yakima Health District.
Yakima County has 3% of the state’s population, but has more than one-fifth of COVID-19 cases, including a disproportionately high number of cases in long-term care facilities.
Calling the disease an existential threat to Yakima County, Gov. Jay Inslee mandated face coverings in public there almost a week prior to making it a statewide rule June 26.
In announcing the county rule, Inslee said “unique circumstances in Yakima County explain some of the spread of COVID-19, such as the high percentage of essential workers.”
“But,” he added, “epidemiologists have made clear that community transmission — that means transmission between regular folks, at regular barbecues and regular grocery stores and regular parks is occurring. It’s not just in the agricultural industry.”
The state has set rules to protect farmworkers. “Those are legally binding requirements, and they are enforceable. Employers have legal obligations, and there are sanctions if, in fact, those are not followed,” Inslee
The Yakima County health officer issued a directive June 3 asking residents to voluntarily wear face coverings in public. A survey conducted June 20-21 for the Yakima Health District found 65% of shoppers were wearing masks, compared to 35% a month earlier.
Yakima County remains in phase one of the governor’s four-stage reopening plan.