Trapping one Hokkaido gypsy moth likely will cause the Washington State Department of Agriculture to mount an air assault next spring to eradicate a potentially new and destructive pest in the U.S.
The Hokkaido moth, considered as dangerous as the Asian gypsy moth, was caught by the department in July in southwest Snohomish County near north Puget Sound. It was the first Hokkaido moth ever detected in the U.S., according to the department.
The department hasn't committed to spraying, spokeswoman Karla Salp said Monday, but it has asked the governor's office to put the money in the budget.
"It's not 100% certain," Salp said, "but we are anticipating we might."
The department traps for Asian and European gypsy moths every summer. Asian gypsy moths are more mobile and eat a wider variety of plants and trees. Hokkaido moths share the same characteristics.
The department has trapped several European gypsy moths in Snohomish County, but is unlikely to respond to that by spraying, Salp said.
The department has requested $176,000 in state funds to spray and follow up with trapping to see whether a population of Hokkaido moths is developing. The department also anticipates getting $518,000 from the USDA.
European gypsy moths are established in the East and around the Great Lakes. Western states, aided by the USDA, have been successful over the past 40 years in keeping the European and Asian gypsy moths from taking hold and defoliating forests.
Relatively few gypsy moths have been detected in Washington this year. Only 11 have been trapped, compared to 52 last year. The department is stilling collecting traps.