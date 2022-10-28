A commission has narrowed candidates for a new major airport in Western Washington to three sites in the south Puget Sound area, provoking opposition from a state senator who represents the area.
Sen. Jim McCune, R-Graham, said an airport would destroy farmland and property values, and change the rural nature of small towns in Pierce and Thurston counties.
"Such a project would also mean new freeways, high-speed transit, hotels, restaurants and lots more," McCune said in a statement Thursday. "Any value created by this economic development would come at a very high price."
Washington lawmakers created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission to look for a place to build an airport large enough to handle millions of passengers a year.
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Paine Field near Everett, the region's biggest airports, are expected to be at capacity as early as 2030.
Paine Field could be expanded and Sea-Tac might squeeze in more passengers, but aviation officials anticipate that will be far short of meeting future demand for air travel.
The commission in September discarded potential sites north of Seattle and south of Olympia as too far from population centers. The three sites left are:
• East Pierce County, south of Puyallup and 4.5 miles east of the Army and Air Force's Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
• Central Pierce County, 2.25 miles south of the military base.
• Central Thurston County, east of Olympia and overlapping the westernmost part of the base.
A south Puget Sound airport would complement Sea-Tac and Paine, which are in north and central Puget Sound, said Warren Hendrickson, manager of an airport in Bremerton.
"The industry and the population demographics then dictate that the South Sound be served," said Hendrickson, who represents the Washington State Aviation Alliance on the commission.
Aviation officials anticipate that planning and building an airport will take 20 years. The potential sites are circles on a map taking in about 28 square miles. Officials say a two-runway airport, including buffers, could be fit in about 5 square miles.
"Ultimately, somewhere in that oval is a spot (where) a future airport could be sited to meet future demand," Hendrickson said.
The commission is due to recommend two sites in June. If the commission picks Pierce or Thurston counties, McCune said he will lobby fellow lawmakers to reject the recommendation.
Expanding Paine Field was the "only feasible and fair option" embraced by the commission, he said.
"That would meet some of the overall projected demand, without changing or destroying communities and causing irreparable harm to the people I represent," McCune said.
Even if Paine Field expands, the state will need a new airport able to handle 20 million more air travelers a year by 2050, according to a preliminary report by the commission.
Failing to build a new airport will hurt the state, said Moses Lake state Rep. Tom Dent, a non-voting member of the commission.
If airports are full, he said, "ticket prices are going to go up. That's how you decrease demand, so there will be people unhappy about that."
The commission may need more time to meet with the public to hear their concerns and explain why the state needs an airport, Dent said.
COVID restrictions hindered ground work, such field trips and town hall meetings, he said. "The pandemic has not helped this process, at all."
