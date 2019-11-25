A high percentage of hemp will test "hot" and have to be destroyed under testing procedures adopted this month by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, the chief operating officer of a Spokane laboratory said Monday.
The state's procedures are patterned after a USDA rule adopted in October intended to catch hemp too high in THC. In one change, the state agriculture department will stop testing whole plants and instead take a cutting just underneath the flowers at the top one-third of the plant.
Trace Analytics COO Jason Zitzer said the protocol will zero in on the part of the plant with the most THC, excluding other useful parts such as the stalk. "I'm not sure anybody is going to pass," he said.
The Spokane business was the only private laboratory used this year by Washington to test hemp. Only one sample failed, and that sample was retested at a state lab and passed.
The USDA's interim hemp rules took effect Oct. 31 and will be enforce until at least Nov. 1, 2021. The agency will take public comments until Dec. 30 on whether to revise the regulations.
"If the USDA changes its rules, we'll change our policies accordingly," state agriculture department spokesman Chris McGann said. "Our intent is to have something compatible with USDA rules."
The 2018 Farm Bill removed a major obstacle to growing hemp in the U.S. by legalizing cannabis plants low in THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. The USDA, however, will require states to continue to license hemp growers and test plants before they are harvested.
Washington will test one plant or less per acre. If the THC level is above 0.3%, the entire field must be burned, plowed under or composted.
Marijuana generally has THC levels of 3% to 15%, according to the USDA. The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Institute at the University of Washington reported this year that some retail marijuana products are labeled as having THC content of more than 30%, though the labels are not reliable and results vary from laboratory to laboratory, according to the institute.
Zitzer said he doubts anyone in Washington, where marijuana is legal, would bother to intentionally cultivate hemp high in THC. Farmers, however, could unwittingly plant varieties that exceed the limit.
"Some of these farmers are not going to know about the genetics. They're only going to know what they're being told," he said.
The USDA's new rules also will change when hemp is tested in Washington. Plants must be tested within 15 days of harvest. Previously, Washington required testing within 30 days. The shorter time frame will cause problems, Zitzer predicts.
Several days can pass before a state inspector delivers plants to the laboratory, he said. Plants have to be dried before testing and that can take up to 10 days, he said.
"Some of it is coming in sopping wet," he said. "I think the 15 days, especially as wet as the Northwest is, is not great for our region."
The USDA says 15 days will allow for delays caused by weather or equipment breakdowns, but still give accurate results. The longer hemp stays in the ground, the higher its THC, according to the USDA.
WSDA says it may contract with more laboratories next year. It also may hire more seasonal inspectors.
The state agriculture department projects hemp oversight will cost $205,000 a year. To support the program, the department will raise fees that farmers pay.
A seasonal license to grow hemp will increase to $1,200 from $750 beginning June 1. Farmers also must pay inspection and testing fees.
The department will take applications from growers between Jan. 1 and March 31. Applications submitted after that will have a $200 "late fee."
All licenses will expire April 1. Currently, licenses are valid for one year from the date it was issued.