A Central Washington judge Tuesday struck down the state's new capital gains tax, agreeing with a coalition of farmers and others that it violated the state constitution's prohibition on a graduated income tax.
Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber rejected the state's claim that the tax was actually a tax on the sale of capital assets, not the income gained from the transaction. The state compared the capital gains tax to the sales tax.
In a written ruling, Huber noted the tax was not collected when the asset was sold, only after the money was received.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he will appeal. "All the parties recognize this case will ultimately be decided by the state Supreme Court," he said in a statement.
Huber grounded his decision in a series of rulings between 1933 and 2019. In some of the prior cases, as in this one, the state argued that a tax based on income was an excise tax.
"I think the judge got it right," said former state attorney general Rob McKenna, who was one of the lawyers who argued the case on behalf of the plaintiffs in front of Huber.
"It's just a replay," McKenna said. "The state Supreme Court would have to overturn all their precedents."
Democrats in the Legislature passed the capital gains tax in 2021, levying a 7% tax on capital gains over $250,000 in a year. Democrats said the tax will increase funding for education and make the tax system fairer.
The tax took effect Jan. 1 of this year, with taxes first due in 2023. The state estimates about 7,000 taxpayers will owe the tax each year.
The Washington Farm Bureau, Freedom Foundation and others sued in Douglas County. The plaintiffs claimed the capital gains tax was a tax on property, in this case income from selling long-held assets. The state constitution prohibits singling out certain types of property for a special tax.
Huber denied motions by the state to move the case to Thurston County in Western Washington. He also dismissed arguments by the state that no one had standing to challenge the tax's constitutionality until they owed the tax.
Capital gains from selling a farm or livestock are exempt, but the tax applies to the sale of business partnerships. The Farm Bureau says the tax will affect its members who sell their share of a farm.
"It's a great outcome. We're encouraged," Washington Farm Bureau CEO John Stuhlmiller said. "It's a very strong opinion from Judge Huber, which is great and what we were looking for."
Douglas County orchardist April Clayton, the lead plaintiff in one of the suits against the tax, said the tax would hit retiring farmers who sold their shares in a partnership.
"We aren't the super rich. The farmers are just looking to retire," she said.
Huber listed eight ways the capital gains tax was like an income tax and unlike a sales or an excise tax.
— The tax is calculated based on Internal Revenue Service forms.
— The IRS defines capital gains as income.
— The tax is levied annually, not on each transaction.
— Capital gains are being taxed, not the gross value of property sold.
— Like an income tax, the tax is based on aggregate activities over a year.
— The tax applies to capital gains sold outside the state, not just transactions the state facilitates.
— The capital gains tax can be reduced with charitable contributions, like an income tax.
— If the owner of an asset that is sold is not an individual, the tax does not not apply, unlike an excise tax.
Ferguson said he disagreed with the ruling.
"There's a great deal at stake in this case, including funding for early learning, child care programs and school construction," he said. "Consequently, we will continue defending this law enacted by the people's representatives in the Legislature."
Huber wrote that he couldn't consider policy arguments, only the law.
In 1933, the state Supreme Court overturned a graduated income tax. The court ruled that income was property and couldn't be taxed at different rates, according to the state constitution's uniformity clause.
In 1936, the court overturned a 3% tax on income under $4,000 and a 4% tax on income over $4,000. The state argued the tax was not an income tax, but "for the privilege of receiving income therein while enjoying the protection of the state."
In 1951, the court overturned a 4% "corporate excise tax" based on income. The court concluded the tax was a property tax "masquerading" as an excise tax. Huber wrote that the case made clear that courts must look past "whatever label" the state puts on a tax.
In 2019, a King County judge and then an appeals court struck down an income tax imposed by Seattle. The Supreme Court declined to take up the case.