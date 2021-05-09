Washington agencies Friday issued new emergency COVID rules for housing farmworkers, relaxing some restrictions for fully vaccinated workers.
The rules retain a 15-worker limit on shelters with bunk beds. However, fully vaccinated workers in one group will be able to share kitchens and restrooms with workers from other fully vaccinated groups.
"It's a big step forward," Wafla CEO Dan Fazio said.
Wafla, a supplier for foreign workers on H-2A visas, and the Washington Farm Bureau sued the Department of Labor and Industries and Department of Health over the emergency rules.
Wafla and the Farm Bureau claimed the rules were unreasonable. They have been in place for a year and were extended Friday because emergency rules must be renewed every 120 days.
The old rules expired Saturday and the new rules took effect Sunday.
L&I and the Health Department incorporated several changes sought by Wafla and the Farm Bureau, though stuck with the 15-worker limit on shelters with bunk beds. In larger units, workers can't use the top bunk.
Even if all workers are vaccinated, they must wear masks and stay 6 feet apart if they mix with workers from another fully vaccinated group.
Workers with COVID must be isolated and checked by a health care professional every day, even if by phone. Previously, the rules required twice-daily house calls by a health professional.
The new rules eliminate the requirement that workers with COVID be kept within 20 minutes of life-saving emergency medical treatment and within one hour of a hospital with ventilators.
The new rules also clarify that farms must allow legal aid and union representatives to visit group shelters. Previously, the rules authorized the entry of "community-based outreach workers" but didn't define the term.
Fazio said the new rules concede the points Wafla and Farm Bureau raised in the lawsuit, which is still pending in Thurston County. The farm groups will review whether to pursue the suit, he said.
"We're going to take a long, hard look to see if the rules adequately address our concerns about keeping farmworkers safe and farmers in business," he said.
Fazio said the agencies should indicate how farms can get back to normal if all workers are vaccinated, rather than just extending the emergency rules.
"We can't have a regulation every 120 days for the rest of our lives," he said. "We need to know what it will take to return to normal."
The Health Department in court documents maintains farmworkers in company housing are particularly vulnerable to COVID, though Health Department testing last year found workers at Gebbers Farms in Okanogan County were far less likely to get COVID if they lived in company housing, rather than in the community. Gebbers faces a $2 million fine for not configuring its groups shelters to match state rules.
"They have to stop blaming the people who are doing things right," Fazio said.