The Washington Supreme Court on Wednesday granted a motion by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson to reinstate the capital gains tax pending a final ruling on its legality.

The court issued a one-page order effectively nullifying a ruling eight months ago by Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber, who declared the tax unconstitutional and "inoperable."

