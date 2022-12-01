The Washington Supreme Court on Wednesday granted a motion by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson to reinstate the capital gains tax pending a final ruling on its legality.
The court issued a one-page order effectively nullifying a ruling eight months ago by Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber, who declared the tax unconstitutional and "inoperable."
The high court met in conference and unanimously voted to stay Huber's ruling, according to the order signed by Chief Justice Steven Gonzalez.
The ruling clears the way for the state Department of Revenue to collect the tax on April 18, the same day federal income taxes are due, even if the Supreme Court has not yet ruled.
The court will hear oral arguments Jan. 26.
Efforts to obtain comment from the attorney general's office were unsuccessful.
Washington Policy Center government analyst Jason Mercier criticized the attorney general for waiting more than half a year to ask the court to stay Huber's ruling.
"You have complete uncertainty for taxpayers," he said. "This comes on the eve of people figuring out their tax liability."
The Washington Farm Bureau, Washington State Tree Fruit Association and Washington State Dairy Federation are among the groups challenging the 7% tax on capital gains over $250,000.
Although capital gains from selling farms and livestock are exempt, the tax still applies to income from selling partnerships. The agriculture groups say some farmers will owe the tax.
Democratic lawmakers passed the tax in 2021, arguing it would raise money for education and make the state's tax system less regressive. The revenue department estimates the tax will raise $2.5 billion over the first six years and that about 7,000 taxpayers will owe the tax each year.
Huber ruled in March that the tax violated provisions of the state constitution that bar a graduated income tax.
While Ferguson appealed the decision to the high court, the revenue department continued making plans to collect the tax.
In his motion, Ferguson said staying Huber's ruling would be a favor to taxpayers. If they don't pay on April 18 and the court later upholds the tax, "such taxpayers would need then need to pay the tax and statutory penalties."
The penalty would 9% of the tax owed, increasing to 19% after one month and escalating to 29% after two months, according to the attorney general.
State law allows the revenue department to hold off collecting a tax that's being reviewed in court, a point that groups challenging the tax made in a brief responding to Ferguson's motion.
Mercier said the court could have addressed the issue of penalties in its ruling. "At some point, common sense would have to come in," he said.
In October, the Citizen Action Defense Fund, a nonprofit headed by lawyers, demanded the revenue department stop planning to collect the tax, arguing it has no authority to write rules for collecting an unconstitutional and invalid tax.
Ferguson, in his motion, cited the threat of a lawsuit as one reason for the court clarifying that the department could proceed.
The citizen defense fund issued a statement that it was disappointed, but added that the ruling vindicated its position that the revenue department was operating outside the law.
"CADF was clearly right in insisting that the department needed to get a motion to stay the trial court ruling and couldn’t just ignore it," the organization stated.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.