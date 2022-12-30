The TV show "Washington Grown" will follow the state's agricultural exports overseas during an upcoming season.

"Exports are critical for so many commodity products in Washington," said Chris Voigt, executive director of the state's potato commission, which helps produce the show. "We want to tell that story."

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you