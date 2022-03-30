SPOKANE — Jon Wyss is back at the helm of the Farm Service Agency in Washington state.
Wyss was previously state executive director from June 2019 to January 2021, during the Trump administration. He was appointed by the Biden administration in February.
The office is in Spokane.
"Being able to serve the Biden-Harris administration in a role that helps our farmers and ranchers within the FSA agency is truly an honor and very humbling," Wyss told the Capital Press. "Washington producers grow, ship and market almost every commodity you can find in your kitchen. So being able to support the kitchens in the world is a job taken seriously."
Between appointments, administrations changed. Wyss pointed to "new and amazing" appointees at the national level of USDA, "and we still have the dedicated state and local staff that has been serving our producers for many years."
"The biggest change is in priorities on how we properly address agriculture and climate-smart agriculture initiatives to ensure the continued success of conservation and farming," he said.
The highest priority is supporting producers "that are on the front lines of climate change, be it extreme weather, lack of biodiversity, or drought," he said. "...We are committed to working with farmers, ranchers, forest landowners and partners to leverage our resources to increase climate resilience, sequester more carbon, enhance agricultural productivity, and maintain critical environmental benefits through voluntary conservation efforts."
USDA and FSA are also increasing outreach and engagement with historically underserved communities, to increase producers' knowledge and access to programs.
"Producers can expect from me that my door will always be open if they need to contact me about any issue or if they wish to provide ideas on how to improve FSA or any of our programs," he said.
Wyss was born in Thermopolis, Wyo., and attended Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock, Texas.
He was employed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee for the Northern District of Texas, and worked as analyst and government affairs director for his wife Melanie's family company, Gebbers Farms, which produces apples, cherries, pears, cattle and timber. The couple has three daughters and one son.
Wyss also was chief deputy assessor for Spokane County and temporarily served as a Washington state senator.
He previously served as USA Farmers vice president, U.S. Apple Association north region director, chairman of the Okanogan Long Term Recovery Group, president of Okanogan County Farm Bureau and as a Washington State Farm Bureau board member.
"I am humbled by the Biden-Harris administration selection of me to serve in this role and will carry out the mission of the administration to benefit all of our producers and be a voice of the administration for Washington agriculture," he said.