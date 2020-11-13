A Washington regulator likely will face an onslaught of appeals from farms that have been fined for allegedly violating coronavirus-safety rules.
Farms that incurred the stiffest fines that were contacted by the Capital Press will appeal.
Evans Fruit manager Joseph Evans said Friday he was fairly confident the Yakima County orchard can erase a $6,600 penalty by Labor and Industries.
"That's the ultimate goal," he said. "We don't agree that it's entirely accurate what they said they found."
L&I said in a press release Thursday that it has cited more than 20 agricultural operations for what it considered serious violation of rules set last spring to keep COVID-19 from infecting farmworkers.
Many of the fines were related to not keeping farmworkers 6 feet apart. Another frequent source of fines were beds closer than 6 feet to each other. In all, L&I issued 10 citations related to worker housing.
L&I said it has conducted 384 inspections at agricultural workplaces so far this year. The department said it stepped up inspections because of the pandemic.
"Our country relies on agriculture workers to grow and harvest food for our tables. We're doing everything possible to make sure they are safe on the job," L&I Director Joel Sacks said in a statement.
The state set rules for field work, packing houses, housing and transportation. The rules called for masks, barriers, social distancing and regular cleaning.
King Fuji Ranch, a Grant County orchard, got a $5,400 fine for workers on a bus eating lunch and not social distancing, according to L&I.
The farm got a second $5,400 fine because workers in one housing unit interacted with workers in another housing unit.
L&I announced King Fuji was fined $13,500 for coronavirus-related violations. But that total included a $2,700 for operating a tractor without rollover protection. The violation was spotted during an inspection to enforce coronavirus regulations, but was unrelated to COVID-19. Efforts to contact the farm to comment were unsuccessful.
Gebbers Farms in Okanogan County was fined $6,600 for not separating 20 cooking stations with barriers. It was fined another $6,600 for not separating 25 bathroom sinks with barriers.
The violations potentially exposed 280 seasonal foreign workers to the coronavirus, according to L&I.
A separate investigation into the deaths of three farmworkers who died of COVID-19 has not been finished, according to the department.
Gebbers Farm spokeswoman Amy Philpott said in an email that the farm made worker health its top priority and noted that 99.3% of its employees tested negative for COVID-19. Health officials ordered the testing after the worker deaths.
"The farm developed COVID-19 prevention measures with input from an infectious disease specialist, and, in its appeal, it will ask that these efforts be recognized," Philpott said.
L&I said it fined Evans Fruit $3,300 for not ensuring social distancing among 120 farmworkers in Tieton, about 20 miles northwest of Yakima.
A second $3,300 fine was levied for not requiring workers to wear masks while packing apples, according to L&I.
Joseph Evans said the farm had to learn and adjust to evolving rules last spring.
"I think there was a certain amount of, 'What is allowed? What is not allowed?' ... Everything was kind of changing on the fly," he said. "Now everything has been fairly quiet. Even during harvest we didn't have any issues."
The agricultural employer with the fourth highest fines for COVID-19 violations was Agrilabor, a farm labor management company based in Hermiston, Ore.
L&I said it had photographic evidence that bed frames in housing in Benton City, Wash., were not 6 feet apart in three bedrooms and that bunk bed occupants were not arranged head to toe. L&I issued a $2,700 fine.
Agrilabor got another $2,700 fine because photos showed a tub and sink had not been cleaned regularly, according to L&I. Agrilabor has appealed the fine to the Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals. Efforts to contact the company to obtain comment were unsuccessful.