A Franklin County, Wash., farm has agreed to pay the Department of Ecology $125,000 to settle allegations it illegally irrigated 250 acres of sweet corn and peas last summer.
Ecology initially fined Frank Tiegs LLC $304,000. The farm doesn't admit any wrongdoing, but doesn't want to spend more time or money appealing, according to a settlement filed Wednesday with the Pollution Control Hearings Board.
In the settlement, Ecology doesn't take back any of the allegations. Ecology said in a statement Thursday that the farm cooperated with the department and has been authorized to irrigate the 250 acres in 2022.
Ecology alleged Tiegs illegally irrigated from the Snake River's McNary Pool. The department estimated the farm illegally irrigated for a total of 152 days.
In its appeal, the farm said it had adequate water rights, mostly because it fallowed other ground and that it had temporarily transferred water rights to Ecology for stream flows.
Tiegs reasserted Thursday that his farm was unfairly penalized.
"Ecology refused to meet and discuss any of these mitigating factors and instead just hit us with an unjustifiably, ridiculously high penalty," he said in a statement.
"So what Ecology is calling 'illegal irrigation' and irrigating ‘without a water right,’ we think is more fairly described as 'irrigating without advance approval to add the acreage to existing rights sufficient to cover the usage.'
"That being said, we are glad to put this issue behind us," he said.
The fine will go to the state general fund.
