The value of Washington’s agricultural production was $10.2 billion in 2020, a 7% increase over the year before and the most in five years, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The higher value, however, doesn’t necessarily mean more profits. Farm expenditures in Washington rose 37% from 2019, according to an earlier NASS report.
“You’ve really got to look at the cost of inputs if you want a complete picture,” NASS Northwest regional director Chris Mertz said Monday.
The production value was short of the record $10.7 billion set in 2015, but it was the first time since then that it has topped $10 billion. The value of production reflects harvests and prices, but not actual sales. It excludes such non-food goods as Christmas trees and grass seed and smaller crops such as cranberries and strawberries.
The higher value was driven by a better year for apples, the state’s dominant crop, and strong years for wheat, sweet cherries, eggs, blueberries and pears.
The value of production for milk, potatoes, cattle, hops and grapes were down, though all remained in the top 10.
Apple production was valued at $2.1 billion, or 21% of the state’s total. Fresh apple prices averaged 38.6 cents a pound, up from 32.5 cents a pound the previous year, according to NASS.
Milk remained the second-most valuable commodity, with a $1.19 billion production value, down 7%.
Wheat moved up one spot to third place, with a $949 million production value, up 20%.
Potatoes slipped one slot to fourth, with a $753 million value, down 19%. Harvests and average price were down. Farmers suffered additional losses early in the COVID pandemic, as the industry gave away potatoes that could be neither sold nor stored, but counted toward the value of production.
Cattle held onto fifth place, with a $693 million value, down 1%.
Sweet cherries moved to sixth from eighth place, with a record value of $562 million, up 43% from 2019 and 7% from the previous record set in 2011. Washington leads the country in sweet cherry production. The crop was smaller than the year before, but prices rose.
Hay stayed in seventh place, with a $500.74 million value, up 6.9%.
Hops slipped to eighth from sixth position, with a $444.9 million value, down 6.5%.
Grapes were ninth, with a $302.1 million value, down 1.9%.
Eggs cracked the top 10, knocking onions off the list. The value of egg production was $220 million, up 33% from the year before. Onions were valued at $136 million, down 25%.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that egg prices jumped in the spring of 2020. Easter and panicked shoppers told to stay home pushed prices up, according to the bureau.
Prices dropped to pre-pandemic levels in the summer as eggs were diverted from restaurants to grocers, according to the bureau.
Blueberries just missed being in the top 10, with a $214 million production value, up 40% from the year before. Washington blueberry prices averaged 1.31 a pound, up from 94 cents in 2019. The crop was larger, too.
Expenditures rose to $9.69 billion, up from $7.09 billion in 2019. NASS assigned expenses to 17 categories. All cost more in 2020, according to the agency.
Labor was the No. 1 cost for farmers. NASS estimated Washington farms spent $2.57 billion on labor, a 15% increase over the year before. Labor made up 27% of expenditures, according to NASS.
Washington’s minimum wage will rise to $14.49 an hour on Jan. 1, the highest statewide minimum wage in the country. In California, the minimum wage will be $15 an hour for employers with 26 or more workers and $14 for smaller businesses.
Washington also will begin phasing in overtime for farmworkers. The threshold to pay time-and-a-half will be 55 hours in a week. The threshold will drop to 48 hours in 2023 and then 40 hours in 2024.