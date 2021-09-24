OLYMPIA — Washington farm groups this week told state lawmakers that producers have worked hard to protect workers from COVID, a claim rejected by labor activists but supported by available statistics.
The House Labor and Workplace Standards Committee called the session to look specifically at how COVID has affected seasonal foreign farmworkers who are in the U.S. on H-2A visas.
Health workers don't ask legal status, so official vaccination rates among H-2A farmworkers and other workers are unavailable. Farm groups estimate the vaccination rate for H-2A workers at roughly 95%, a figure uncontested by officials.
"We're at a point now where H-2A workers have a higher rate of testing and vaccination than domestic workers," Washington Growers League executive director Mike Gempler said.
Committee Chairman Mike Sells, D-Everett, said his committee will have hearings on COVID in other fields, but his committee led off with the H-2A program, which is scorned by labor activists and some Democrats.
State regulators have imposed rules that restrict the number of H-2A workers who can be housed and transported, but have not tracked how well the rules have worked, leaving a void for others to fill.
Gempler acknowledged concerns about COVID spreading among H-2A workers, who travel together from Mexico and live in company housing. "We're constantly looking for more successful ways to deal with the pandemic," he said.
In the only study in Washington comparing COVID rates, Gebbers Farms employees who lived in the community were four times more likely to get COVID than H-2A workers who lived in company housing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the study, and the testing was by the Washington Health Department.
Since April, Medical Teams International has given COVID vaccines to 4,327 H-2A workers in 13 counties, the relief organization's COVID program manager Leslie Aaron said in an email. Only 12 workers declined to be vaccinated.
Washington Farm Bureau associate director of government relations Breanne Elsey told lawmakers that MTI's numbers suggest vaccination rates for H-2A workers are well above rates for other workers.
"These are promising preliminary results and a testament to the success that has been garnered through the employer partnerships with various public and private entities," Elsey said.
Community to Community Development director Rosalinda Guillen, whose organization's stated goals include ending capitalism and settler colonialism, told lawmakers the state has failed H-2A workers.
"While these numbers are better than what some expected, they're not good enough," Guillen said. "The importation of H-2A workers has to be slowed down."
Washington farms asked for about 29,000 H-2A workers this year. Some workers fill more than one contract, so the actual number of farmworkers is probably about 22,000, farm groups say.
Dan Fazio, director of WAFLA, a supplier of H-2A labor and the organization most closely identified with the H-2A program in Washington, said he was happy the labor committee led off with H-2A workers.
"I think it was a good hearing. I think it demonstrated the advantages of a well-regulated program compared to the alternative of unregulated immigration," he said. "The H-2A program has succeeded in dealing with COVID."
Fazio said he still expected legislation next year striking at the H-2A program.
"I think there will be a H-2A bill. I think this hearing will make Democrats and Republicans alike say, 'Why?'"
COVID cases in agricultural settings were at a low level for the first half of 2021 and went up in August, said Michele Holshue, an epidemiology field officer with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"I really think that is related to the spread of the Delta variant of COVID in our state," said Holshue, who is assigned to the state health department.