OLYMPIA — Washington farm groups are now opposing a Senate bill granting farmworkers time-and-a-half pay after 40 hours in a week, unless the House lifts the threshold to 50 hours for 12 weeks a year.
Previously, farm groups lukewarmly embraced Senate Bill 5172 as an alternative to courts fleshing out a state Supreme Court ruling mandating overtime. The bill phases in overtime pay and gives farms some protection from back-pay lawsuits.
The protections, however, are not strong enough, Washington Farm Bureau associate director of government relations Breanne Elsey said. The bill also doesn’t acknowledge the seasonal nature of farm work, she said.
“Without it, the bill is not worth moving forward, Elsey told the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.
A parade of witnesses made the same points. The Supreme Court’s ruling made overtime pay for farmworkers a foregone conclusion, but lawmakers could still shape the law to help farm owners and their employees, they said.
“Overtime is coming, and we need a workable solution,” King County farmer Rosella Mosby said. “Without a seasonality amendment, you will put farms out of business faster than you will help farmworkers.”
The court’s 5-4 decision upset a 61-year-old law. Three justices signed a concurring opinion, arguing that the state needed to protect farmworkers from being overworked, drawing a parallel between farmworkers and foster children.
Western Washington farmworker Adiana Salazar said she likes having time in the winter to spend with her child. If she’s held to 40 hours during the busiest weeks, she will have to find a second job, she said.
“Where is the data to back up that (the court’s) decision won’t hurt farms and farmworkers like me?” she asked.
The Washington State Labor Council will oppose the bill if lawmakers lift the 40-hour threshold for peak seasons, government affairs director Joe Kendro warned the committee.
“A seasonal carve-out would actually further invite litigation, questioning the constitutionality of perpetuating that double standard,” Kendro said.
The court ruled that not paying dairy workers time-and-a-half after 40 hours violated the state constitution because farm work is dangerous. The decision opened the way for dozens of lawsuits seeking to apply the decision retroactively, for up to three years under the state law.
The Senate bill bars the lawsuits. Farm groups, however, want to tighten up the bill to foreclose the state from suing farms. Also, the Legislature may pass a bill this year that allows private attorneys to act on behalf of the state and sue for unpaid wages.
“A three-year retroactive suit would jeopardize a majority of family owned orchards, specifically those that are owned by by minority or disadvantaged farmers,” Okanogan County farmer Flor de Marie Maldonado said.
If the Legislature doesn’t pass an overtime bill this session, the law could be shaped by court decisions. Lawmakers also could take up the issue next year, possibly before any precedent-setting ruling.
The Supreme Court did not rule on whether its decision applied to the past three years, nor was the court explicit about whether the ruling applied to all farmworkers, not just dairy workers.
The court’s concurring and dissenting opinions, however, assumed the decision would apply to all farmworkers.