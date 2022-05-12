Washington farm groups suing to block the state's new capital gains tax responded this week to Attorney General Bob Ferguson's request that the state Supreme Court take up the case and bypass an appeals court in Spokane.
Ferguson is seeking direct review, arguing that the tax's status is a pressing public issue that should be decided by the high court before the first tax bills are due April 17, 2023. The attorney general's office says the tax will fund education and make the tax system "fairer to working people."
Former attorney general Rob McKenna, representing the tax's opponents, said Wednesday that review by the Division III Court of Appeals would sharpen the constitutional issues at stake.
McKenna said policy ramifications are irrelevant to the tax's legality and noted that the state is hardly strapped for money, nor are taxes being reduced for working people. What's left, he said, is what he called in written arguments a "garden-variety" plea that a lower court erred.
"They don't like the ruling, but that's not a basis for direct review," McKenna said in an interview.
The 7% tax on capital gains over $250,000 went into effect Jan. 1, 2022, although Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber in March ruled that the tax violated the state constitution's limits on taxing property, in this case income from capital gains.
The Washington Farm Bureau, Washington State Dairy Federation, Washington State Tree Fruit Association and individual farmers are among those challenging the tax. Two lawsuits were merged into one case.
The tax would not apply to farmland or livestock, but farmers and ranchers who sell their share of business partnerships could owe the tax.
Huber didn't rule on whether the tax violated the constitution by treating some taxpayers differently than others. He also didn't rule on whether Washington could tax capital gains from assets sold in another state.
The appeals court could review and frame those issues for the Supreme Court, McKenna said. "Those arguments are going to have to be addressed," he said.
Tax supporters argue the tax will make the rich pay more to support public education. The Department of Revenue estimates 7,000 taxpayers will owe the tax each year.
Although relatively few are expected to pay the tax, the Department of Revenue has estimated the tax will net the state $974 million in the first two years. The Washington Education Association has intervened in the lawsuit to argue in favor of the tax.
The attorney general argues Huber erred by viewing the capital gains tax as a tax on income. The state claims it's an excise tax on selling capital gains.
Washington residents who owe the state capital gains tax will have to file with the Department of Revenue a copy of their federal income tax returns along with all schedules and supporting documentation.