Washington farm groups and others suing to topple the capital gains tax filed a brief Jan. 5 asking the state Supreme Court to focus on constitutional issues, not policy debates.
The brief responded to amicus briefs filed by tax supporters who argue taxing capital gains would fund schools, make the tax code fairer and redress race-based income inequality.
The parties challenging the tax, including the Washington Farm Bureau, Washington State Tree Fruit Association and Washington State Dairy Federation, disputed the tax's purported merits.
In any event, the farm groups argued, the court doesn't settle policy disputes.
"The arguments in the amicus briefs supporting the state are heavy on social policy and light on constitutional law," according to their brief.
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan. 26. Attorney General Bob Ferguson appealed a lower court ruling that found the capital gains tax violated the state constitution.
The court already has granted a motion by Ferguson to reinstate the tax, pending a final ruling. Gov. Jay Inslee has included nearly $386 million from the tax in his new budget proposal.
The tax — 7% on capital gains over $250,000 in a year — will impact about 7,000 taxpayers a year, the Department of Revenue estimates. The tax will be due the same date as federal income taxes.
Capital gains from selling farms and livestock are exempt from the tax. The tax, however, applies to selling partnerships. The farm groups say the tax will hit their members.
If not policy, the Supreme Court's ruling could turn on how current justices interpret rulings by their predecessors.
An attorney general's brief calls attention to three state high court rulings that upheld taxes on gross business receipts, real estate proceeds and inheritances.
In striking down the tax last year, Douglas County Superior Court Brian Huber didn't focus on those cases. Instead, he stressed the court's 1933 ruling in Culliton v. Chase.
In that decision, the court struck down a graduated state income tax on the grounds that the state constitution bars taxing the same class of property at different rates.
The constitution's broad definition of property — anything tangible or intangible owned by someone — includes income, the court ruled.
Citing Culliton, Huber ruled the capital gains tax was an income tax and violated constitutional rules that limit property taxes and that require property to be taxed uniformly.
On the very same day it issued the Culliton decision, the Depression-era Supreme Court upheld the tax on gross business receipts. The case, Stiner v. Yelle, is one the attorney general points to.
In the Stiner decision, the court acknowledged that "in a sense" business earnings are owned. The tax, however, was on the "privilege of engaging in business," not property, the court ruled.
"In a state of nature," the court went on, man "gained his sustenance by his strength and cunning" and could lose everything to someone stronger and more cunning.
The tax on business earnings supported laws, police and courts that made gainful pursuits possible, the court ruled.
The Washington Education Association and Edmonds School District, intervening to uphold the tax, on Jan. 5 urged the Supreme Court to resolve any conflicts between prior decisions by overturning Culliton and its "progeny."
"This court's income tax cases were wrong when decided, are wrong now, and should be overturned," according to the education groups. "Accordingly, if the court rules the capital gains tax is a tax on income, it should still uphold the tax."
