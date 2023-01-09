Supreme Court (copy)

The Temple of Justice in Olympia, where the Washington Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan. 26 on the capital gains tax.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

Washington farm groups and others suing to topple the capital gains tax filed a brief Jan. 5 asking the state Supreme Court to focus on constitutional issues, not policy debates.

The brief responded to amicus briefs filed by tax supporters who argue taxing capital gains would fund schools, make the tax code fairer and redress race-based income inequality.

