The Washington Farm Bureau has taken a leading role in challenging the state's new capital gains tax, enlisting farmers as plaintiffs and former state attorney general Rob McKenna as the lead attorney.
The law exempts from taxation income from the sale of real estate or livestock, but taxes income from selling shares of business partnerships, stock or bonds. The tax will hit many agricultural producers, according to the lawsuit filed by the Farm Bureau.
The Farm Bureau doesn't want to wait for administrative rulings or further legislative actions to pinpoint the tax's reach, CEO John Stuhlmiller said.
"We're going for the whole thing. It's a bad policy," he said.
Beginning in 2022, capital gains over $250,000 in a year will be taxed at 7%. The state Department of Revenue estimates that in 2023 some 7,000 taxpayers will owe a total of $415 million. Taxpayers will have to submit their federal tax returns to the state.
The Farm Bureau claims the capital gains tax violates the state constitution.
The suit was filed in Douglas County in Central Washington. The conservative think-tank Freedom Foundation filed a similar lawsuit in the same farm-rich county.
McKenna said Wednesday voters have repeatedly rejected constitutional amendments to tax income. Instead of trying again, lawmakers are seeking to put over a tax on income by "mislabeling" it as an excise tax, he said.
"They know in their hearts voters are not going to approve a constitutional amendment," McKenna said. "I took this case on because I think voters ought to be respected, and the constitution ought to be respected."
In signing the bill this month, Inslee said the tax would make the state's tax system more just, calling it an "excise tax on extraordinary profits that will impact a small number of Washingtonians."
Inslee stressed the word "excise," and the bill enacting the tax calls it an excise tax. An excise tax, levied on transactions, would not have the same constitutional problem as an income tax.
The Farm Bureau suit argues that other states and the Internal Revenue Service classify capital gains as income, so taxing capital gains amounts to an income tax.
The state Supreme Court has consistently ruled that income equals property. The state constitution requires classes of property to be taxed uniformly. Also, total taxes can't exceed 1% of the property's value.
By exempting the first $250,000 of capital gains, the capital gains tax doesn't tax all property the same. By setting the rate at 7%, the tax far exceeds the 1% limit, the suit argues.
Under the suit's reasoning, the state could impose a flat 1% tax on all income, but that's it.
The state Supreme Court handled a similar case in 1932 after voters approved a graduated income tax, while lowering property taxes. Land-rich but cash-poor farmers supported the initiative.
The court overturned the law. One justice wrote that "it might not be unwise, or even unfair" to tax a man with 10,000 cattle at a higher rate than a man with 1,000 head, "but the constitution forbids it."
A dissenting judge accused the majority of putting the state in a "straitjacket" and disregarding the "conditions that brought it into being."
Democrats are making a similar argument for taxing capital gains. "We are taking a big stride on the arc of the moral universe towards a more just Washington state," Inslee said.
If courts declare the capital gains tax an "excise tax," it would not abolish the constitutional prohibition against a graduated state income tax, McKenna said, but it will allow lawmakers to raise the rate and lower the threshold for taxing capital gains.
"We all understand how taxes work. They end up being spread to all of us," McKenna said.