OLYMPIA — Senate Democrats are pushing a carbon tax that goes farther than previous proposals in shielding farmers from higher fuel costs, but the scheme hasn't won over the Washington Farm Bureau.
A carbon tax would raise the cost of distributing or buying gasoline, diesel and natural gas. The tax would not apply to all fuels. Fuels burned in tractors and other on-farm equipment would be exempt. That's been a staple of carbon tax proposals.
The new proposal also would exempt fuel used to transport farm goods on highways. The exemption would expire in five years. The five-year grace period will "provide the agricultural sector with a feasible transition period," according to Senate Bill 5373.
The Farm Bureau says the bill unrealistically assumes that in five years heavy trucks will run on alternative fuels.
At a hearing on March 4, Farm Bureau director of government relations Tom Davis acknowledged the favorable treatment, but said the organization steadfastly opposes taxing greenhouse gases.
"The Farm Bureau has a clear policy opposing a carbon tax and that has been in our policy book for many years," he said.
Majority Democrats in the House and Senate are considering several bills to increase the cost of fossil fuels. The carbon-tax bill has 13 sponsors, all Democrats. Although the bill in its current form is not likely to pass, some elements could be incorporated into legislation that does eventually pass this Legislature.
The tax would start at $25 per metric ton of carbon, adding an estimated 22 cents to a gallon of gasoline. The tax would increase every year by $5 plus inflation. The tax is projected to raise more than $2 billion a year and grow.
The money would flow into several accounts, including a "Just Transition Account." Workers thrown out of work by the tax could be in line for "full wage replacement."
Policy and fiscal reports on the bill set no goals for reducing carbon emissions. The bill depends on taxing fossil fuels until at least 2050 to pay the debt on almost $5 billion in borrowing.
The borrowed money would fund projects recommended by an "environmental justice and economic equity panel," an unelected body that would be appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee.
At the start of the video hearing, the bill's prime sponsor, Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, reported that 1,015 people had signed in "pro" and 204 "con" on the bill.
She attributed some of the dissidence to "misinformation" that "came out on the agricultural side." Lovelett did not elaborate.
Through a spokeswoman Friday, Lovelett said she was referring to an email the Farm Bureau sent to members.
The Farm Bureau said that for farms to get funding for carbon-sequestration projects they "must" pay prevailing wages, pensions and other benefits to workers, full time or seasonal.
Lovelett's complaint was that bill doesn't absolutely require the benefits. The bill states that projects that meet the labor standards will be "prioritized."
Davis said Friday that he believes the Farm Bureau fairly characterized the bill. "I would stand by that," he said.
The Farm Bureau is leery how farms would fare under the patronage of an Environmental Justice and Economic Equity Panel.
The Farm Bureau also said the bill unrealistically concludes that in five years heavy trucks will run on alternative fuels. "We think that is a reach," the bureau said in its email to members.
By wide margins, Washington voters in 2016 and 2018 rejected ballot measures to create a carbon tax.