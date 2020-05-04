Washington probably won't move to phase two of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-step plan to relax his stay-at-home order until at least June 1, state Health Secretary John Wiesman said Monday.
The governor will space the phases three or more weeks apart because the coronavirus has a 14-day incubation period and health officials will need time to evaluate the effect of fewer restrictions, Wiesman said.
The projected timeline pushes phase four and the possibility of gatherings with more than 50 people into mid-July at the earliest.
A dramatic decline in the spread of the coronavirus could speed up the schedule, Wiesman said. "We're not really anticipating that to be the case," he said.
Inslee announced Friday he was extending the stay-at-home order until May 31, but also sketched out a plan that will keep in place many restrictions for longer. The health secretary and other administration officials held a conference call with reporters to elaborate and clarify the plan.
The first phase begins May 5. It's being phased in and there is no schedule for it be fully implemented.
As Inslee had previously announced, some outdoor recreation, including hunting and fishing, will be allowed to resume May 5. Golf courses will open under rules requiring them to keep golfers physically separated from each other.
Eventually, vehicle sales, car washes, landscaping businesses and pet walkers will be allowed to reopen in phase one. None of those businesses, however, will reopen May 5.
The Employment Security Department's acting external affairs director, Nick Streuli, said industry-specific guidelines for physically distancing workers and customers are still being worked out.
"We're hoping to get these out as rapidly as possible," he said.
A plan for car lots, he said, is far along, so they could have a plan in the "next several days."
House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox criticized Inslee for not being more specific.
"Individuals, families and businesses are under a tremendous amount of stress, and I don't know if the governor understands the depth of the economic and emotional toll this is taking on Washingtonians," he said in a statement Friday.
Inslee's chief of staff, David Postman, said the administration is aware "there are a lot of people unhappy today."
The governor is taking a cautious approach so the state doesn't lose the gains it has made fighting the pandemic, Postman said. "It's not time for the gate to swing open widely," he said.
The administration will let 10 rural counties with few cases of COVID-19 apply to move immediately to phase two.
Counties will have to show the capacity to test anyone with symptoms, contact people exposed to the virus and isolate the sick, Wiesman said.
Phase two includes reopening barber shops, pet grooming businesses, professional offices and restaurants at 50% capacity. People could gather in groups of up to five, but only once per week.
Over the weekend, professional sports with no spectators was added as a possibility for phase three.
Phase four will allow gatherings of more than 50 people, but everyone must stay 6 feet apart. All businesses could be open, but they must indefinitely continue to physically distance people.