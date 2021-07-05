OTHELLO, Wash. — CHS will nearly triple throughput at its edible dry bean processing plant in Othello, Wash.
The company has also increased its storage capacity by 35%.
The expansion includes adding 50,000 square feet of warehouse space, a new bean cleaning line and a fully automated packaging line, according to a company press release.
"Lifestyle changes and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have driven increased demand for dry edible beans across the United States and in other countries," Brittany Voss, manager of CHS marketing and communications, told the Capital Press. "And consumer shift away from meat-based protein towards plant-based protein has created increased consumption year over year."
The Othello plant processes 10 varieties of edible dry beans, including black beans, pinto beans, kidney beans, white beans, small red beans, chickpeas and navy beans.
The expansion gives CHS the capacity to bring in other pulse crops such as peas and lentils from around the Pacific Northwest, Voss said.
Beans processed at the facility are marketed under CHS brands, including the El Mejor Frijol brand. They are also sold in bulk or packaged under private labels.
“This investment substantially increases our manufacturing capacity, which will lower our overall production costs and position our plant to better support the growing demand for packaged products,” Chris Guess, general manager of the Othello plant, said in the press release.
Since 2018, the Othello dry edible bean plant has returned $2.1 million in cash patronage and equity to the farmer-owners who deliver beans to the processing plant.
In addition to the bean plant in Othello, CHS has ag retail locations elsewhere in the state, including Bruce, Clarkston, Connell, Kennewick, Lower Monumental Dam, Moses Lake, Quincy, Rockford, Royal City and Warden.