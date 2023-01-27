Supreme Court (copy) (copy)

The Temple of Justice in Olympia, where the Washington Supreme Court usually meets.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

Washington Supreme Court justices Thursday zeroed in on what exactly is being taxed by the state's new capital gains tax, a question at the heart of whether the tax is constitutional.

Solicitor General Noah Purcell, defending the tax, said it is on transactions, such as selling stock. It's like taxes on gross business receipts or real estate sales, he said.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you