OLYMPIA — Washington Democrats are proposing to make voting compulsory, following the lead of more than 20 countries as diverse as Australia and North Korea.
The Senate State Government and Elections Committee heard testimony Tuesday on requiring all registered voters in Washington to return ballots for primary and general elections.
"This is really about behavior modification," said Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue. "It's about having Americans put their democracy first as a priority."
Republican Sen. Phil Fortunato of Auburn agreed people should be proud to vote.
"But," he added, "this is the United States of America, for a little while longer, and we should not be compelled to do something that we may not want to do."
Senate Bill 5209 would require eligible voters to register to vote or waive their right to register.
If they registered, they would have to vote. Ballots could be left bank. The bill does not include any penalties.
The bill's prime sponsor, committee chairman Sen. Sam Hunt of Olympia, indicated bill sponsors talked about fines.
"We also talked about an alternative of a couple hours of community service," he said.
The CIA World Fact Book lists 21 countries that make voting mandatory. They include Mexico, Egypt, Belgium and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Australians are fined $20 for not voting in national elections, said Jonathan O'Dea, parliament speaker in New South Wales, a state in Australia. Fines for not voting in state elections are $55, he said.
Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, asked O'Dea whether poor people had a hard time paying the fine.
"The answer there is make sure you vote," said O'Dea, appearing via video.
O'Dea said he agreed with Kuderer that compulsory voting was about "behavior modification."
Even without fines, mandatory voting would change "psychology and behavioral attitudes," he said.
"It's more about virtue signaling or behavioral modification and sending a cultural message," O'Dea said.
Australians can escape fines if the government accepts their excuse for not voting, he said.
Sickness, accidents or religious convictions are acceptable. "Not having a preference between candidates" is not acceptable, he said.
Bill supporters compared compulsory voting to serving on a jury or filling out a census form — both are mandatory. The bill calls for a campaign to promote voting as a civic duty.
"I want them to joyfully participate," Kuderer said. "It's not like we're asking, you know, people to go out and do some horrific thing. It's vote for crying out loud. It's not a big lift."
Australians must register to vote, and election officials use records from other government agencies to find people who haven't, O'Dea said.
Hunt said Washington elections officials could use voter registration lists to identify people who didn't return ballots.
"We know that if Joe Blow is not voting, but he's a registered voter, we know where he lives and where we can find him," said Hunt.
