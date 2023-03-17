Chris Pettit
Correspondent
The Washington State Conservation Commission on Thursday fired executive director Chris Pettit, who had been in the position for a year.
The commission voted to dismiss Pettit at a meeting in Everett. The commission issued a statement that Pettit was not meeting expectations, but provided no details.
Efforts to reach the commission's chairman, Daryl Williams, were not immediately successful.
The conservation commission's policy director, Ron Schultz, was named interim director.
Before being hired by the commission, Pettit was director of water policy at the Florida Department of Agriculture.
