Most Washington producers say commodity commissions are at least moderately beneficial, but more than one-third see little or no benefit, according to a report by the state auditor.
Commissions could do a better job of informing producers about how their assessments are being spent, senior performance auditor Deborah Stephens said Tuesday.
Almost all commodity commissions have websites, but budgets and other information that would help producers evaluate commissions are often lacking, she said.
"It would be nice if that were more consistently reported," Stephens said. "We think that should be made available."
The auditor's office regularly reviews the performance of state agencies. Voters mandated the audits in 2005 by passing an initiative sponsored by taxpayer advocate Tim Eyman. The audit did not identify any cost savings or recommend eliminating any programs.
Commodity commissioners are primarily funded by assessments on producers. The assessments raise $40 million annually, according to the auditor's office. Auditors found 72% of commission spending was on developing markets, promotion or research.
State Auditor Pat McCarthy said the office audited commodity commissions because of agricultural's importance. "I don't think there was a particular problem we were looking for," she said.
The office contracted with the Washington State University School of Economic Sciences to survey members of the 21 commissions.
Surveyors contacted 14,189 producers and received 1,328 responses, a return rate of 9.4%. WSU concluded the responses were sufficient to represent producer positions.
The auditor's office customized reports for each commission, but compiled all responses into one package for the report released Tuesday.
Producers were asked whether they or their operations benefited from commission activities.
Some 31% marked "a lot" and another 31% checked "moderate benefit." Some 24% chose "little benefit" and 14% agreed with "no benefit."
A followup question found that most producers who see little or no benefit to their commissioner either didn't think the benefits helped them or weren't aware of the benefits.
Some 63% said their commission had not asked for their comments on activities in the past three years. Even more, 69%, said they didn't know who represents them on the board.
Producers were asked whether commissions address the "most important issues and challenges."
Most respondents, 62%, said they were "reasonably addressed," while 18% said "definitely" and 20% said "not at all."
The auditor's report recommends that commission websites more consistently report budgets, revenues, programs, results and other facts about the commission.
Contact information for board and staff members, and a forum for making comments also would be helpful, Stephens said.
The state Department of Agriculture helps administer commissions. Commission board members said they most need help with rules related to being a state agency, the audit found.
The department could spend more on commissions by diverting funds from other programs, collecting more from commissions or getting money from lawmakers, according to the audit.
The audit backed a proposal by the agriculture department to create a state program to promote Washington products as a brand.
Gov. Jay Inslee included $358,000 to start the program in the two-year spending proposal he sent to lawmakers in December.
Commissions vary greatly in size. The smallest, the Puget Sound Salmon commission, collected $6,500 in assessments in 2021. The largest, the Grain Commission, received $8 million.
While most commissions are supported by assessments, the Beer Commission is an exception. Most of its revenues are from festivals.
