The island marble butterfly, found exclusively on one island in northwest Washington, will be listed as an endangered species, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday.
The USFWS will designate 812 acres as critical to the butterfly's survival, mostly on federal land in the San Juan Island National Historical Park. A notice was published Tuesday in the federal register. The listing will take effect 30 days later.
About 90% of the critical habitat is federally owned. The state and San Juan County are other landowners. Less than one-half percent of the land is privately owned, according to USFWS, which described the property as "steep coastal bluffs."
In addition to the federally designated critical habitat, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has enrolled more than 1,000 acres on San Juan and Lopez islands in a conversation program.
Landowners will maintain patches of field mustard plants for butterfly habitat — 50 square feet per acre for larger parcels. In exchange, landowners will have protection from prosecution if they accidentally kill or injure the federally protected species while farming, ranching or some other routine activity.
Once the butterfly has federal protection, it's too late to sign up. Landowners have about two weeks left to apply, state Fish and Wildlife biologist Ruth Milner said.
So far, 19 landowners have agreed to provide habitat. "I can't remember talking to anyone who was opposed to the listing or opposed to conserving the butterfly," she said. "It's a source of pride for people on the island."
"The lack of habitat clearly has negative impacts on this animal," Milner said. "Having these folks involved is going to be really crucial to the (recovery) plan."
Landowners who enroll in the conservation program must follow some rules, such as keeping livestock out of the patches and not using insecticides within 15 feet of the habitat. Landowners who put up a fence to block deer can reduce the size of the patches by one-third.
The USFW calls the island marble butterfly one of the rarest butterflies in the world. It was unseen for 90 years until a Washington Department of Natural Resources spotted one in 1998.
Surveys in the following decade found the butterfly at several places on San Juan and Lopez islands. For the last decade, however, the butterfly has been found just at American Camp in the national historic park.
Milner said it's unknown how many island marble butterflies survive. In the spring, federal and state agencies try to find flying butterflies. No count has been done this year because of state COVID-19 restrictions on human interactions.
USFWS proposed listing the butterfly as endangered in 2018. The proposal received 23 public comments.