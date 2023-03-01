J.T. Wilcox (copy)

Washington House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press File

OLYMPIA — House Republican leader J.T. Wilcox lambasted Tuesday a proposal to set up a commission on domestic extremism, saying it could menace minority viewpoints — like his.

House Bill 1333 would create the commission, mostly appointees of Attorney General Bob Ferguson, to look at new laws to "proactively" respond to violent extremism and "combat disinformation."

