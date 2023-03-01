OLYMPIA — House Republican leader J.T. Wilcox lambasted Tuesday a proposal to set up a commission on domestic extremism, saying it could menace minority viewpoints — like his.
House Bill 1333 would create the commission, mostly appointees of Attorney General Bob Ferguson, to look at new laws to "proactively" respond to violent extremism and "combat disinformation."
At the weekly press conference of Republican leaders, Wilcox, R-Yelm, targeted the legislation, calling it an "exceptionally bad bill" and saying he's been smeared as extreme by the governor's office.
"I hope this bill dies the death it deserves," he said.
HB 1333 stemmed from a $125,000 study by the attorney general's office on domestic extremist violence.
The report did not cite any examples in Washington, but Ferguson, a Democrat, warned in a cover letter about the "general spread of white supremacism and anti-government ideologies."
The report's other recommendations include state-funded journalism and a task force to "analyze and combat extremist infiltration of state law enforcement and other state agencies."
The attorney general's office recommended lawmakers spend more on security for elected officials — "be it for additional security at an event or for physical security at their offices, like additional locks, cameras and bulletproof glass."
Democrats have passed the bill through the State Government and Appropriations committees over the objection of Republicans. The bill has not gone to the House floor for a vote.
The prime sponsor, Rep. Bill Ramos, D-Issaquah, said his goal was to make people safer. "I think the bill has been misunderstood," he said.
Wilcox, who has a deep background in agriculture, cited personal attacks by the governor's office on Republicans who objected to COVID shutdowns in 2020.
He also recalled Gov. Jay Inslee saying that year that he didn't know de-fund police activists had taken over a Seattle neighborhood two days earlier and declared an "autonomous zone."
Wilcox said reasonable people should stand up against extremism.
"However, when you have seen a governor who pretends not to have heard of the terrible destruction and unrest in Seattle, on one hand and then on the other hand seems to be totally comfortable demonizing reasonable, moderate Republicans ... you can imagine why we might not be comfortable with this concept," Wilcox said.
The governor's office has not taken a position on creating a commission on domestic extremism, Inslee spokesman Mike Faulk said in an email.
"The representative’s unprompted comments surprised me since they aren’t about the bill at all," Faulk said.
"Now instead of talking about how public servants can address threats of domestic terrorism, we are talking about one person's irrelevant personal grievances from three years ago. Maybe that was the point," Faulk said.
Wilcox said in an interview that he couldn't believe that a person on the governor's staff in a press briefing on COVID accused him of wanting "grandma to die."
"It demonstrates just how out of control people's accusations can get," he said. "When you're in the minority, you should be concerned about witch hunts."
The bill originally reserved seats on the commission for the American Civil Liberties Union and Anti-Defamation League. Democrats amended the bill, eliminating the guaranteed spots.
Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, said he was concerned the commission would be partisan.
"The vast majority of communications I'm getting from across the state is that this commission potentially can be dangerous," he said.
