Matt Kloes will leave the Washington AgForestry organization at the end of September after six years as its executive director.
Kloes will be a senior market research analyst for Northwest Farm Credit Services, where he previously worked for nine years.
"It was an incredibly difficult decision because AgForestry is so close to my heart," Kloes told the Capital Press.
Kloes graduated from the program in 2015. Farm Credit originally sponsored him. The company is paying Kloes' salary from July through September as an "in-kind" gift of Kloes' time through the transition.
The AgForestry leadership development program lasts 18 months. It includes 11 multi-day seminars. Participants also spend one week in Washington, D.C., and up to two weeks in a foreign country.
Participant cost is $6,000. The program spends approximately $20,000 per participant. The cost to each participant is subsidized by partners and in-kind donations.
Kloes is proudest of how the AgForestry team navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic, which he refers to as "our fallow year." Traditional programming paused, and the program focused on improvements and a webinar series.
AgForestry was founded in 1978. Kloes said the program must continue to recognize how the agriculture industry has evolved.
"There were a very large number of mid-sized producers," he said. "As the years have gone on, producers have been forced to get larger in scale or stay small and find a niche."
The leadership program was designed to develop future leaders who could eventually give back to it.
"The game has changed," Kloes said. "It is more difficult to find producers to participate. Some of that is being afraid a little bit of the time commitment — they are doing more with less — and also simply a game of numbers, where there are just fewer people."
The organization is looking at ways to reduce the time commitment by using online resources.
"But also, folks need to think about what AgForestry means to their development," Kloes said. "Some of it is folks needing to realize the commitment is worth the time."
A search committee has convened to find his replacement. Kloes said there's no specific timeline to bring a new leader on board.
He will continue to volunteer his time after Sept. 30. The organization's board is also in the midst of a strategic planning process.
"I fully intend to stay 100% stitched into the AgForestry organization, I just won't be an employee," he said.