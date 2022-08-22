A Sunnyside, Wash., mushroom farm has been accused by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson of firing female U.S. workers and replacing them with male workers from Mexico.
Flanked by a United Farm Workers flag, Ferguson outlined his office's allegations against Ostrom Mushroom Farms at a press conference last week in Seattle.
The UFW played a "key role in bringing this conduct to light," he said. "We appreciate their work." Columbia Legal Services and Northwest Justice Project also helped, he said.
"Ostrom had a clear goal: Get rid of its female workers and replace them with male H-2A workers," Ferguson said. H-2A foreign guestworkers must obtain a special visa to work in the U.S. Employers must pay them a higher minimum wage and provide transportation to and from their home countries. Employers must widely advertise openings before they are allowed to seek H-2A workers.
Efforts to obtain comment from Ostrom were unsuccessful. The company calls itself Washington's largest mushroom producer. Ostrom moved to Sunnyside from Lacey, Wash., in 2019.
A lawsuit filed in Yakima County Superior Court alleges Ostrom violated the Washington Law Against Discrimination and Consumer Protection Act. The suit seeks unspecified fines and restitution for workers.
Agricultural employers are allowed to hire H-2A workers if U.S. workers are unavailable. The U.S. Department of Labor must approve the positions to be filled.
Ferguson accused Ostrom with systematically supplanting available female U.S. workers with male H-2A workers who "have fewer rights."
Asked which rights Ferguson was referring to, his spokeswoman sent a link to a 2013 Southern Poverty Law Center report.
The report claimed the H-2A program was "close to slavery," with workers "routinely cheated out of wages" and "held virtually captive by employers."
Scott Dilley, a spokesman for WAFLA, which recruits H-2 workers for its members, said foreign farmworkers have rights guaranteed to them in contracts.
"To paint a federal program with such a broad brush doesn't do anyone any good," he said. Ostrom is not a WAFLA member.
According to the suit, the company grows 8 million to 9 million pounds of mushrooms a year at its 43-acre Sunnyside facility. It employed about 180 pickers, mostly women, in 2021.
That year, Ostrom increased its minimum production to 68 pounds from 62.22 pounds per hour. Workers who didn't pick the minimum amount were first warned, then suspended and finally fired.
By May 2022, about 79% of its domestic workforce had been fired. Women were fired at a higher rate than men, according to the lawsuit.
Since April, the farm has hired four female U.S. workers and 65 H-2A workers from Mexico, 63 of them are men, according to the suit.
The lawsuit claims U.S. workers were further discriminated against because they weren't told they were entitled to the same $17.41 an hour minimum wage as H-2A workers.
The suit also alleges Ostrom hired the foreign workers while rejecting applications from U.S. residents with more agricultural experience.
Ostrom worker Samira Rosas said at the press conference that the company was concerned about "motherly duties" interfering with work.
"They don't want women because as women we have children, we have appointments, we have to go to pick up our kids at school," she said.
The Yakima Herald-Republic newspaper reported that workers and UFW officials marched from a park to the Ostrom plant on June 22 and presented a petition demanding fair pay and safe working conditions.
The attorney general's lawsuit alleges that the company has retaliated against workers since then.
Ostrom operated in Lacey for 50 years. The company said its operations became incompatible with an increasingly urban area. Lawmakers appropriated $1 million to help prepare a new site for Ostrom at the Port of Sunnyside.
