Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announces a lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms of Sunnyside at a media event Aug. 17 in Seattle.

 Washington Attorney General's Of

A Sunnyside, Wash., mushroom farm has been accused by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson of firing female U.S. workers and replacing them with male workers from Mexico.

Flanked by a United Farm Workers flag, Ferguson outlined his office's allegations against Ostrom Mushroom Farms at a press conference last week in Seattle.

