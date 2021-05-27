WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Growers of the region's signature Walla Walla sweet onion will begin to harvest their crop in mid-June.
"Looking pretty good, knock on wood," said Michael Locati, chairman of the Walla Walla Sweet Onion Marketing Committee. "We won't know until we see them in the bins, but quality looks pretty good, sizing looks pretty good."
Locati said he's "pretty happy" with the growing season.
"Could have used more rains, but it is what it is," he said.
Due to their high water content and low sulfur and low pyruvic acid, half that of ordinary yellow storage onions, Walla Walla sweets are considered sweeter — despite containing negligible amounts of sugar — and have less “bite” or tendency to cause tears during chopping.
Walla Walla sweet onions are grown by roughly 20 farmers on 500 acres in Walla Walla County and a small part of northeastern Oregon.
Walla Walla sweet onions are protected by a federal marketing order designating the production area.
Locati expects an average price. His farm sold Walla Walla sweets at $13 per 10-pound bag of medium onions and $15 per 10-pound bag of jumbo onions last year, according to the Locati Farms website.
Cost of production continues to increase, with fertilizer prices up 20 to 30% and expected to rise next year, too.
"Input costs haven't gone down, that's for sure," Locati said. "That's why we try to make it up on the yield."
A new state law paying workers overtime will put more stress on management.
"It's going to limit hours worked in a day, a week, but at the same time (when) a crop needs to come off, it needs to come off," he said. "It's just an added variable cost."
Walla Walla sweet onion harvest typically begins at 3 a.m. and lasts until noon, to beat the hottest time of the day.
"Nobody wants to be out there when it's 110 degrees (Fahrenheit)," Locati said.
In recent years, rose Walla Walla sweets — red Walla Walla sweet onions — have increased from 10% to about 15-20% of the overall crop.
"It's gaining traction," Locati said. "We're excited, they look good."