Cooler weather might have delayed the start of the Walla Walla sweet onion harvest, but an industry leader expects a large crop.
"They sized up nicely with the rain," said Michael J. Locati, president of the Walla Walla Sweet Onion Marketing Committee. "We're off to a cool start, that's always nice."
In the high heat of summer, sweet onion harvest takes place at night, in the dark, with workers using headlamps. With the cool, harvest begins at 4:30 in the morning, Locati said, and workers are finished about noon to beat the heat.
Harvest began the week of June 13. That's a bit of a delay, Locati said, but more of a "normal start."
"We're happy - the onions look good," he said. "Quality's good. Can't complain."
Roughly 18 growers raise the niche onions on 400 acres in southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon. A federal marketing order designates the unique variety, and establishes a federally protected growing area. Sweet onions grown outside the production area cannot be marketed as Walla Walla Sweet Onions or face stiff federal penalties.
Locati said it's hard to say how often someone tries to impersonate a Walla Walla Sweet.
"It probably happens on a small scale but if it was large we would know and go after them," he said.
Due to their high water content and low sulfur and low pyruvic acid, half that of ordinary yellow storage onions, Walla Walla sweets are considered sweeter — despite containing negligible amounts of sugar — and have less “bite” or tendency to cause tears during chopping.
Seasonal labor is "pretty good," Locati said, but it's getting tough to find full-time workers in agriculture in general.
Cost of production is up about 10%, Locati said, pointing to inflation, fertilizer and labor.
"Some of these input costs are close to double," he said. "There's really not much we can do about that, except pray we can sell them and people understand that's what they cost."
Locati's farm sells 10 pounds of medium and jumbo onions for $15.
Locati expects an "above-average" crop. Shipping began June 20.
Red Walla Walla sweets, referred to as a "rosé," make up roughly 10 to 15% of the total crop. Harvest of the rosés will likely begin around July 4, Locati said.
Walla Walla sweet onion harvest will last until mid-August.
"We're just ramping up now, and getting into full swing production," he said.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com