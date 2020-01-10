Walla Walla, Wash., area cereal farmers will get an early winter crash course on various diseases Jan. 14.
"It remains to be seen what we'll see on diseases yet this year," said Paul Carter, director of Washington State University Columbia County Extension in Dayton and agronomy and soil specialist. "It's going to depend a lot on the winter we have, moisture and temperature."
The cereal seminar is 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Walla Walla Airport conference room, at 45 Terminal Loop in Walla Walla. Cost is $25 to help with room rental costs and includes lunch, drinks and snacks.
Carter expects 40 to 60 people, and has room for 75.
The agenda includes herbicide resistant weeds; disease management for rotational crops canola and winter peas; ways to help water infiltration in soil and winter wheat diseases.
"Disease things are always important for farmers to keep on the forefront of what they're doing," Carter said.
Growers should scout their fields and look for signs.
'Especially depending on what the weather does to us," Carter said.
For more information, contact Becki Green at 509-524-2685 or becki.green@wsu.edu