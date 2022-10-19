Cosmic Crisp apples (copy)

Cosmic Crisp apples displayed in a grocery store. Apples were, again, far and away Washington's most valuable commodity in 2021.

 Dan Wheat/For the Capital Press

The value of Washington farm goods was flat in 2021, barely exceeding the worth of crops and livestock in 2020, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Farmers and ranchers produced products valued at $10.2 billion. The value was $19,499 higher in 2021 than the year before. The record is $10.7 billion set in 2015.

