The USDA Agricultural Research Service in Wapato, Wash., will receive 18 live Asian giant hornets so scientists there can develop bait superior to the attractants used this year to lure the invasive wasps into traps.
The worker hornets will be the only live specimens sent to researchers from a nest the Washington State Department of Agriculture eradicated Oct. 24 in a dead tree near Blaine in northwest Washington.
USDA research entomologist Jackie Serrano said Thursday that ARS will try to chemically replicate hornet pheromones in time for next year's trapping season. "That's what I'm hoping for," she said.
The department had planned to provide frozen hornets to other researchers, spurring offers from collectors to buy specimens. The tree owner, however, wants to retain the specimens, a department spokeswoman said.
In its first nest eradication, the department sucked 85 live hornets into a chamber with a shop-vac. A contractor Wednesday cut down the tree. The department split open the tree Thursday in a cold-storage locker at Washington State University's research center in Puyallup.
Numbed by carbon dioxide and cold, numerous hornets crawled out. An exact count was not immediately available, but there appeared to be about as many as were vacuumed from the nest, the spokeswoman said.
Other hornets may have escaped from the tree after the eradication and before it was cut down, she said. Two queens and four workers were found outside the tree Wednesday, she said.
It is unknown how many hornet nests are in Whatcom County. State entomologists say there may be at least several more.
The hornets slaughter pollinators, such as honey bees. Asian giant hornets have been detected in North American only in northwest Washington and across the border in British Columbia.
The department intensively trapped parts of Whatcom County to map out where nests might be. The department also encouraged residents to bait homemade traps with orange juice and rice wine.
The ingredients are readily available and safe to handle, but they also ferment and soon smell.
Serrano worked with the agriculture department to bait traps with what she described as a generic wasp lure developed by longtime ARS entomologist Peter Landolt, who died last year.
The formula has been one-half acetic acid (diluted vinegar) and one-half isobutanol, a colorless liquid with a sweet odor. "It's not something you could go buy at a grocery store or drug store," Serrano said.
An agriculture department trap baited with the acetic acid-isobutanol mix attracted the hornet that eventually led entomologists to the nest that was eradicated.
In all, the department trapped eight hornets in the days leading up to the nest's eradication, giving entomologists several tries at tying electronic devices onto hornets and following them to the nest. Six of the eight were caught in traps baited with the lure provided by Serrano.
An orange juice and rice wine mix smells different than an acetic acid and isobutanol mix. Serrano said she wasn't ready to declare the acetic acid-isobutanol bait more effective.
"I think it's too early to say," she said.
Pheromones are used to bait traps for European and Asian gypsy moths, two other invasive species considered a threat to agriculture.