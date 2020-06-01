USDA's Wildlife Services has agreed to finish assessing the environmental consequences of killing nuisance mammals in Washington, settling a lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity.
The written settlement, filed May 29, must still be approved by U.S. District Court Judge John Coughenour in Seattle. The settlement commits Wildlife Services to complete the review by April 15, 2021. The agency pledged in the meantime to limit its use of lead ammunition, neck snares and poisons, especially on public lands.
The center originally sought to bar the agency from killing mammals until the assessment was finished. A center attorney, Sophia Ressler, said the settlement was still a victory. "I think certainly some animals will be saved, some cruel methods of killing animals will be stopped," she said.
A Wildlife Services spokeswoman said the agency wouldn't comment until Coughenour approved the settlement.
Wildlife Services killed 116,433 birds, fish and mammals in fiscal year 2018 in Washington, according to the agency's latest annual report. The lawsuit challenged only the killing of mammals, which made up about 18% of the animals euthanized by the agency nationwide.
Wildlife Services reported it was protecting property 49% of the time it euthanized animals in Washington. Another 38% was to protect agriculture. The agency also removed animals for safety and to prevent damage to natural resources.
Wildlife Services announced in 2016 that it planned to continue its current lethal-control practices in Washington. It had considered abandoning using lethal control, but concluded that frustrated landowners could take matters into their own hands, using illegal methods to kill animals, including federally protected species.
Several environmental groups, including the Center for Biological Diversity, criticized the agency's tentative decision to continue euthanizing mammals. The agency, however, has never taken a final action to challenge in court.
By suing, the center pushed Wildlife Services to confirm or reverse its earlier finding that its killing of mammals does not cause significant environmental harm.
"We'll obviously be taking a hard look at that when it comes out," Ressler said.
The settlement does not change how Wildlife Services protects health and human safety, targets invasive species or acts on behalf of federally protected species.
Wildlife Services agreed to use non-lead ammunition, except when the agency expects to retrieve the carcass. In its 2016 assessment, Wildlife Services said it was concerned that harder non-lead ammunition was more prone to ricochets, and was less accurate and less lethal, leaving wounded animals to roam dangerously or to suffer.
Wildlife Services also agreed not to shoot wolves or cougars in Washington. The agency shot neither a wolf nor a cougar in the state in 2018, according to its annual report.
A federal judge already has barred the agency from helping the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife shoot wolves in Eastern Washington. Wolves are federally protected and not subject to lethal control in Central and Western Washington.
The agency agreed not to use some poisons on public lands or body-gripping traps in some federal forests and national wildlife refuges. The agency also said it would not use neck snares. The agency reported removing two coyotes in 2018 with neck snares in Washington.