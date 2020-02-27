The USDA on Thursday delayed for one year a new hemp rule that critics said put farmers in some states, including Washington, at-risk of not being able to find a laboratory to test their plants for THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana.
Laboratories won't have to register with the Drug Enforcement Administration to sample hemp plants from the 2020 crop, according to a statement by the USDA. The reversal responds to complaints from the American Farm Bureau and others that there aren't enough DEA-registered laboratories to test an influx of hemp samples at harvest time.
"This is fantastic news," said Bonny Jo Peterson, director of the Industrial Hemp Association of Washington. "It means we can actually test hemp in Washington state. That is a huge hurdle we just knocked over."
Hemp still will have to be tested at state-approved laboratories. The USDA said it expects laboratories to register with the DEA for 2021.
The one-year suspension is particularly important in Washington, one of eight states with USDA-approved hemp programs modeled after the 2018 Farm Bill. Oregon will continue to operate its hemp program this year under the 2104 Farm Bill and was not affected by Thursday's announcement.
The USDA's reversal was not fantastic news for ESi, a longtime DEA-registered laboratory in Seattle. ESi senior managing consultant Dale Mann said the laboratory just spent about $70,000 on hemp-testing equipment "more or less assuming we would have a captive audience."
Mann said the laboratory will move ahead with its plans. "By harvest time, we will be licensed and ready to analyze hemp," he said.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture in 2019 used one private laboratory, Trace Analytics of Spokane. The laboratory applied for DEA registration last October and is still waiting, Chief Operating Officer Jason Zitzer said Thursday. "There's no end in sight," he said.
DEA and USDA officials have been friendly, but appear to be unsure about the steps to register a laboratory to test hemp, he said.
DEA oversight would keep laboratories honest and consistent, Zitzer said. But, he added, "for right now, the USDA is probably doing the right thing."
With the change in USDA policy, the Washington agriculture department will solicit proposals from laboratories to test hemp, an agency spokesman said.
"We are trying to get as many labs as possible to ensure licensees have options and to assist with the turnaround time. We know we need more than one lab," he said in an email.
The USDA on Thursday also relaxed rules for disposing of fields of hemp that test too high in THC. Farmers will be allowed to plow under or compost the illicit plants. Previously, growers would have had to destroy the plants, probably by burning, under the supervision of law enforcement.
The USDA wanted to "minimize, to the extent possible, the resource impact to state and local law enforcement in handling hemp that is out of compliance,” USDA Undersecretary Greg Ibach said in a statement.
Peterson continued to advise farmers to be cautious, calling last year's hemp market "dismal." She said growers should get contracts with buyers before planting. "If you can't afford to lose it, don't do it," she said.