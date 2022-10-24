Chickens (copy)

Chickens in a barn. Tyson Foods will pay $10.5 million to settle a price-fixing case with  Washington state's attorney general.

 Getty Images

Tyson Foods will pay $10.5 million to settle allegations by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson that it conspired with other poultry companies to inflate chicken prices.

The Arkansas-based company, the country's largest poultry producer, denied any wrongdoing, but settled to avoid the cost and distraction of fighting the claims, according to a court order.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you