Six weeks after June's heat wave scalded the Pacific Northwest, tree fruit growers are assessing the damage.
Cherry growers lost about 20% of their crop and faced rattled markets. Apple growers estimate the industry may have lost up to 10% of the crop to sunburn and are concerned the heat may also impact apple size and storability. Pear growers, though less worried about sunburn, are also concerned about fruit size.
"The cherry season was pretty horrible," said Dave Taber, an Oroville, Wash., grower.
Due to the triple-digit heat, according to B.J. Thurlby, president of Northwest Cherry Growers, the industry lost about 20% of its crop. According to the association's most recent report, through July 28, growers had shipped 17.6 million 20-pound boxes, about 21% fewer than the six-year average.
Many growers, attempting to outrun the heat, picked large volumes of cherries that were small and immature with low sugar content and tried to sell them to wholesalers and retailers.
"It slowed the whole market domestically and worldwide," said Taber of Oroville. "The sunburn was bad, but I think it hurt even more to have people push too hard to sell fruit."
Several other growers agreed, saying retailers and consumers generally weren't happy with this year's fruit.
"I'm pretty sure it did drive the market down," said Frank Lyall, a grower in Grandview, Wash.
The apple crop also suffered.
Sean Gilbert, a Yakima-area grower, estimated the crop will see roughly 10% less fruit packed due to sunburn but said it's premature to make accurate predictions.
"It's too early to know the final damage," he said.
Several growers across central Washington, ranging from Kennewick in the south to Oroville in the north, threw out similar sunburn loss figures: 5%, 7%, 10%. The most common estimate was 10%.
Some growers said Honeycrisp and some club varieties, including Cripps Pink, or "Pink Ladies," experienced the worst sunburning.
Harvest is beginning for Galas, an early variety, and growers say visible damage isn't as bad as they anticipated. But many are worried about internal flaws.
"Sunburn is not the only factor out there," said Todd Fryhover, president of the Washington Apple Commission. "These warm temperatures will probably have some impact on fruit storability long-term."
He said an immediate 10% loss sounds "very reasonable," but more losses may accrue over time if fruit doesn't store well.
Some apple varieties also may run one-half to two sizes small due to the heat, industry experts say. Some growers, including Charles Lyall, Frank Lyall's brother who grows in Mattawa, say sizing so far looks "reasonable," but other growers say their fruit appears small.
Several growers told the Capital Press they're considering expanding overhead cooling, misting and shade cloths to protect fruit during future heat waves, but installations can cost thousands of dollars per acre. Fryhover of the commission said independent growers "often don't have access to capital to make major investments."
Northwest pear growers are also concerned about sizing. It's still a bit too early to assess, so growers are calling sizing this year "a big question mark."