Changing weather patterns could increase the suitable habitat for brown marmorated stink bugs in the United States, a researcher has found.

The study, led by Washington State University entomologist Javier Gutierrez Illan and published in the journal Pest Management Science, draws on data from a three-year stink bug monitoring effort in 17 states. It included several potential weather scenarios.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you