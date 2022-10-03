Changing weather patterns could increase the suitable habitat for brown marmorated stink bugs in the United States, a researcher has found.
The study, led by Washington State University entomologist Javier Gutierrez Illan and published in the journal Pest Management Science, draws on data from a three-year stink bug monitoring effort in 17 states. It included several potential weather scenarios.
The distribution of pest species like the stink bug is changing, and will likely change more in the future, impacting when they become a problem, Gutierrez Illan said.
"The knowledge many growers got from their parents or previous generations might not be as useful or rather accurate (as) it used to be," he told the Capital Press.
The stink bug is a "generalist" insect that feeds on a lot of crops. Apple, pears, beans, eggplants, peaches, tomatoes, hazelnuts and corn are among those in the "high risk" category for the stink bug.
One of the most promising control options is the use of a natural enemy known as a "samurai wasp," which can control more than 60% of the stink bug's eggs by parasitizing them. The wasps lay their eggs inside stink bug eggs. When the wasp larvae hatch, they eat the developing stink bugs.
The most likely scenario is more use of the wasp as the stink bug gets established, Gutierrez Illan said.
The wasp is likely to follow the larger populations of the stink bug.
"The question is if they will be able to do it fast enough" to beat the pest, he said.
Gutierrez Illan predicts new tools able to predict the spread of insect pests "are the future of agriculture." He cites WSU's Decision Aid System, which helps growers control multiple insect pest species.
Growers should familiarize themselves with the stink bug even if they have never had them in their fields, Gutierrez Illan said.
