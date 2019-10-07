The Trump administration's revisions to the Endangered Species Act are modest, but may benefit property owners by leading to more species coming off the protected list, Washington Farm Bureau CEO John Stuhlmiller said Friday.
In the meantime, the changes have prompted state Attorney General Bob Ferguson to sue the federal government for the 50th time.
Few protected species have gone extinct, but few have been taken off the list. Under changes taking effect Oct. 28, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will apply the same standard to de-listing species as it does listing them. Critics say the agency will give too little weight to prior listing decisions and remove protections before species are "recovered."
Stuhlmiller said property owners should have hope that status reviews will actually change statuses. "What stings for rural landowners is that you list a species and it stays listed, and over time the number of species piles up," he said.
Washington, Oregon, California and 14 other states, as well as the District of Columbia and the city of New York, are suing to block the revisions.
The Center for Biological Diversity has filed a similar lawsuit, also in the U.S. District Court for Northern California.
For Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, it's his 50th lawsuit against the Trump administration.
"This administration has shown over and over that it will stop at nothing to slash regulations at the whim of industry interests, even if it means putting our shared ecosystem at risk," Ferguson said in a statement.
Gov. Jay Inslee supports the lawsuit.
"It is abhorrent that the Trump administration could single-handedly wipe out endangered animals and plants for future generations by gutting the Endangered Species Act, which has been a critically important tool for more than 40 years," Inslee said.
Stuhlmiller said the "rhetoric is out of control."
"It's not an overhaul of the act," he said. "I would say it's truly nibbling around the edges."
Other revisions include making a distinction between a threatened and an endangered species.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife will write recovery plans for each new threatened species, rather than giving it the same blanket protection as an endangered species.
The agency says it anticipates landowners will be more motivated to nurture a threatened species and keep it from sliding into an endangered one.
The new rule won't apply to already listed threatened species, such as the northern spotted owl.
The revisions also include changing how USFWS designates habitat critical for recovery.
The agency says it will look first to preserve land the species lives on before regulating where the species isn't found. Unoccupied land could still be designated as critical if the species needs more room to survive.
Listing decisions still will be made based solely on science, even when a report is done on the economic costs. The reports will inform the public, according to USFWS. Critics say knowing the costs will influence the agency.
The Washington Farm Bureau will lobby Congress to cement the Trump revisions into law, Stuhlmiller said. "I'd like to see more congressional action. These things could be undone by future administrations."
According to the states' lawsuit, Washington invests a significant amount of money on endangered species, including $600,000 annually on the Taylor's checkerspot butterfly.
The butterfly is found on prairies in Thurston, Clallam and Pierce counties in Western Washington. Some of the best butterfly habitat is preserved by artillery shells exploding at Joint Base Lewis-McCord.
Fish and Wildlife endangered species manager Hannah Anderson said the money, much of it from the federal government and none from hunting and fishing licenses, supports rearing butterflies and creating habitat.
The habitat benefits other species, such as endangered Mazama pocket gophers, she said.