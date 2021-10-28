An unconfirmed report of a spotted lanternfly in north-central Washington is solid enough for the state Department of Agriculture to ask the public to watch for the invasive pest.
The lanternfly was reportedly photographed Oct. 20 near Omak in Okanogan County. The photo was initially submitted to the Washington Invasive Species Council.
The agriculture department hesitates to declare the photo proof of the first-ever lanternfly detection in Washington.
"If someone was able to collect a specimen it would be immensely helpful, but all we have now is an unconfirmed report," department spokeswoman Karla Salp said Thursday.
The spotted lanternfly, Lycorma delicatula, feeds on grapes, hops, fruit trees and many other crops, plants and trees. If allowed to spread, the pests could seriously hurt the grape, orchard and logging industries, according to USDA.
Native to Asia, spotted lanternflies were first detected in the U.S. in Berks County, Pa., in 2014. The pest has established populations in 11 states, the farthest west being Indiana.
The Washington agriculture department received the Omak photo Oct. 21. The person who submitted the photo also reported seeing five live lanternfiles.
The next day, managing entomologist Sven Spichiger led a search. The search party found no lanternflies, but lots of tree-of-heaven, a fast-growing shade tree lanternflies prefer. The Washington Weed Control Board designates tree-of-heaven a noxious weed.
The department hopes people, especially in Okanogan County, will check their trees for adult lanternflies or egg masses, which resemble mud smudges.
"We're asking people to keep their eyes open," Salp said. "We have to assume at some point, the spotted lanternfly will arrive in Washington."
Lanternflies move across the country the same way as gypsy moths. Both lay eggs on hard outdoor surfaces.
"Spotted lanternfly looks like it could be one of the most harmful pests in our generation," Spichiger said in a statement. "Washington has a wide range of suitable habitat and a wide range of hosts it can feed on, such as grapes and hops."
To intercept spotted lanternflies, state agencies are mapping trees-of-heaven, so they will know where to look.
In late September, the agriculture department and invasive species council asked the public report wherever they see a tree-of-heaven.
The public has responded with more than 200 reports, said Justin Bush, executive coordinator of the Washington Invasive Species Council.
Tree-of-heaven has now been found in 20 of the state's 39 counties, he said. "We'd definitely welcome more citizen reports," he said Thursday.
Tree-of-heaven and other invasive weeds and pests can be reported online at invasivespecies.wa.gov/report-a-sighting.
Spotted lanternfly sightings can be reported to the agriculture department by calling (800) 443-6684 or emailing pestprogram@agr.wa.gov.
Two dead spotted lanternflies were found in October 2020 in Benton and Marion counties in Oregon. Both specimens were linked to truck deliveries from Pennsylvania.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture established a quarantine in July to keep out spotted lanternflies, host material and equipment from infested areas.