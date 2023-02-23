Attendance was "100% back to pre-COVID numbers" at this year's Spokane Ag Show, show director Melisa Paul said.
"Our growers are back, they're active, our producers are ready to participate," Paul told the Capital Press. "We're calling it the year of recovery and discovery — we're discovering new markets, we're recovering from that downturn that we saw."
With more than 2,000 exhibitor representatives in attendance, the show brings in about $15 million to local hotels and restaurants, Paul estimated.
"Not only does agriculture mean so much to our surrounding region — we know it's the bedrock of our economy — but this is a significant impact of how we also support communities," she said.
More than 200 exhibitors were at the show, and "a significant portion" were new, Paul said.
Show organizers sold more than 95% of available space, and will work to redesign the show floor layout next year. Many exhibitors requested larger spaces for next year, Paul said.
"'More space' is what we heard over and over again," she said. "That's good — that's positive for the industry as a whole, for the supply chain, for our business owners who serve the industry. That means they're recovering."
Paul has a "stack of business cards" from companies hoping to participate next year.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com