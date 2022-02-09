The first in-person Spokane Ag Show in two years was a wonderful "welcome back show," according to its director.
"Many exhibitors reported that this was the most successful show they've had," show director Melisa Paul told the Capital Press. "Even though we had reduced attendance, the people who came to the show were ready to buy and ready to do business, and our exhibitors saw that. So we're very pleased."
The show was profitable overall, Paul said.
Roughly 3,000 people attended the show over the three days, including 500 FFA students on the final day.
"Everyone was really respectful," Paul said. "The mask mandate is in place in Washington state, so masks were required. Of course, oftentimes we did have to remind people, but overall people were very, very good about abiding by the mandate."
If the show had served more than 1,000 ticketed or pre-registered attendees, it would have had to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, under state regulations. But the show room floor only saw about 800 people at any given time, Paul said.
Exhibitors and center staff are not counted as part of attendance.
She is "positive and optimistic" that the COVID-19 pandemic peak has passed.
"As the sun starts to shine and we get to open up our windows a little bit more, we're going to be through these times of isolation and extreme caution," she said.
Ultimately, she said, the ability to connect during the show "deafened any politics that is inevitably going to happen in conversation."
The show was about 65% capacity of a normal show, Paul said. About a thousand people representing 140 exhibitors filled three-fourths of the Spokane Convention Center.
"A lot of our customers experienced challenges like other industries right now, with labor shortages, supply chain issues," she said. "We're really confident as we move forward into future years (that) we're going to continue to build and get right back to business."
Paul hopes to return to a full, in-person show that occupies the full 120,000 square-foot showroom floor.
"We're going to continue to build," she said. "I think we learned this year that it's not all going to happen in one year. One step at a time, one foot in front of the other. We're going to continue to charge forward and we'll pivot and scale the show as needed."
