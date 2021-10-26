Art Douglas, professor emeritus of atmospheric sciences at Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., at the Spokane Ag Show in 2020. Douglas will return when the show resumes in-person attendance in February 2022.
The Spokane Ag Expo will be full and in-person in February, but patrons and exhibitors will be required to prove their vaccination status or a recent negative COVID test.
"I think we're all excited to get back," show director Melisa Paul told the Capital Press. "I think we're tired of the politics, we're tired of the situation that we're in. People are just ready to get back to business. We're going to create a really awesome, safe environment where we can cater to that."
The show will run Feb. 1-3.
Per Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's mandate, masks will be required.
The event will require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test conducted within 72 hours. If an audience member is unvaccinated, those tests must be administered by a third party, Paul said.
"But there's lots of resources through Amazon, through companies, where you can get a mail-order laboratory test that's administered, for those rural communities that maybe don't have quick access to a Rite-Aid or something to that effect," she said.
The event will post those resources online as they become available, Paul added.
Inslee is not currently mandating social distancing or attendance limits, Paul said.
Art Douglas, professor emeritus of atmospheric sciences at Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., and Randy Fortenbery, Washington State University small grains economist, will return with their popular annual weather forecast and economic outlook, respectively.
Pesticide recertification courses will be offered for Washington and Idaho.
Ticket sales will be offered online in advance.
The show will soon begin accepting nominations for the annual Excellence in Agriculture Awards.
The event typically draws 8,500 people. Paul doesn't anticipate a decline in attendance.
"The sky's the limit and our crystal ball, like everyone else's crystal ball, is pretty foggy at this point," Paul said. "From visiting with exhibitors, we plan for a pretty darn good attendance."
Many exhibitors have already ordered their equipment in spite of potential uncertainty, she said.
There will "probably" be a few empty spaces, she said, noting exhibitors will have to ship their booths early, pointing to postal delays.
"But we're prepared to deal with every challenge and make sure exhibitors and attendees have a great show," she said. "It's really important to come back. We're really looking forward to getting back to business."
