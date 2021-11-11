Twenty-one social media influencers recently got their first upclose look at a potato harvest courtesy of the Washington Potato Commission.
The visit was part of an effort to spread the word among younger consumers about potatoes.
"It seems like the millennial generation is really concerned, and they should be, about where their food comes from and how it's produced," said Adam Weber, 28, a Quincy, Wash., potato farmer and member of the commission.
They visited Weber's field during harvest, ate a meal with potatoes in every dish and visited a storage shed.
"Which still fascinates me, and I have been to plenty of them," said Brandy Tucker, director of marketing and outreach for the commission.
Weber's family raises potatoes on roughly two-thirds of its 6,000-acre operation.
The influencers produced 75 posts and received more than 450,000 impressions in less than 24 hours. Those impressions will multiply as the posts are shared by their social media followers.
"I'm kind of younger, too, so social media — I grew up with it and kind of understand it," Weber said. "It seemed like a way to connect with people who maybe haven't had the opportunity to be on a farm before."
"We have done legislative tours in the past, but this was the first event we have done for just consumers," Tucker said. "This event was a small, intimate event that made it very personal for our guests and they really conveyed that in their writings," Tucker said.
Next the influencers will share recipes, Tucker said.
Weber was impressed by the influencers' genuine interest and curiosity.
"I think there's a lot more people that are genuinely curious but don't have access to go a potato farm in Eastern Washington," he said.
Weber said he was willing to share his perspective.
"If you don't share your opinion or point of view, nobody will learn anything," he said. "Education is a huge part of why we're doing this."
He's open to having more influencers back to the farm.
"I think we need to do it again," he said. "A lot of times, we let maybe Hollywood or magazines tell the story for us. I think it's best that farmers get out and share their story. ... We really are concerned with the sustainability of the planet, because what we do is, we feed the planet. That's our business."
