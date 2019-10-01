Bryan Slinker, dean of Washington State University's College of Veterinary Medicine, has stepped in as interim provost and executive vice president following the resignation of Mitzi Montoya after two months.
Montoya decided to step down and move to a faculty position, according to a WSU press release. The former dean of the College of Business at Oregon State University, she is now a professor with tenure in the Carson College of Business.
“Dr. Montoya and I have discussed this decision and we mutually agree that this realignment is in the best interest of the university,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said in a press release. “I want to commend Mitzi for the energy she brought to the role of provost. She has been a strong advocate for the WSU system.”
Montoya replaced provost Dan Bernardo, former dean of the College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences, in August. Bernardo now works in a part-time capacity on special projects, according to WSU.
Slinker will be interim provost through June 30, 2020. He will be responsible for overseeing all academic programs and provide leadership for academic administrative operations and enrollment management functions.
Slinker earned his doctor of veterinary medicine and Ph.D. degrees from the WSU College of Veterinary Medicine and has been dean of the college for more than a decade.
Robert Mealey will be interim dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine, replacing Slinker. Mealey is the Robert B. McEachern Distinguished Professor of Equine Medicine, Director of the Animal Health Research Center, and chair of the Department of Veterinary Microbiology and Pathology in the College of Veterinary Medicine.