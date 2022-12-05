Port of Seattle (copy) (copy) (copy)

Containers are stacked at the Port of Seattle. The ports of Seattle and Tacoma are significantly less congested than a year ago, due to increased infrastructure and decreased global shipping volumes.

 Port of Seattle

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The ports of Seattle and Tacoma are significantly less congested than a year ago, due to increased infrastructure and decreased global shipping volumes.

"It is much different than this time last year, and it's a much different situation than even four or five months ago," said Georgette Bonagofski, business development manager at the Northwest Seaport Alliance, a marine cargo partnership between the ports of Seattle and Tacoma.

