WENATCHEE, Wash. — The ports of Seattle and Tacoma are significantly less congested than a year ago, due to increased infrastructure and decreased global shipping volumes.
"It is much different than this time last year, and it's a much different situation than even four or five months ago," said Georgette Bonagofski, business development manager at the Northwest Seaport Alliance, a marine cargo partnership between the ports of Seattle and Tacoma.
Bonagofski was speaking at the Washington State Tree Fruit Association's annual meeting in Wenatchee, Wash.
The decrease in port congestion year-over-year has been tremendous, she said.
Last December, the ports had 12 to 20 vessels waiting at anchor at a time, terminals had no available yard space and gates were jammed with trucks.
This December, no vessels are waiting at anchor for a berth. A berth is where vessels are secured when they're not at sea. Movement at gates is smoother, and less than 50% of the terminal space between the Seattle and Tacoma ports is in use.
When terminals have limited yard space, terminal operators often shorten and reduce the number of days they will accept export loads.
Now that terminals have more space, operators are welcoming exports. According to data from the Northwest Seaport Alliance, the average number of export-receiving days at Seattle terminals has more than doubled year-over-year.
Several factors have helped ease congestion.
The first is more infrastructure.
Over the past year, the ports of Seattle and Tacoma have partnered with companies that have space near the terminals. The ports have used these sites as shuttle yards for export loads.
Seattle's modernized Terminal 5, which got a makeover in January, has also alleviated congestion. Phase one of the modernization project — on the north berth — added 500,000 additional TEU, or 20-foot equivalent container units, of annual capacity.
Work on Terminal 5 will continue in 2023 with phase two, on the south berth. When the project is finished, Terminal 5 will have a final TEU capacity of 1.2 million. For comparison, Seattle and Tacoma ports combined moved about 3.6 million TEUs last year.
"It's a major container terminal," said Bonagofski.
A pilot project between USDA and the Northwest Seaport Alliance also helped lessen congestion. The project subsidized transportation to and from "pop-up" sites for storing agricultural containers. The Northwest Seaport Alliance has requested USDA's program be extended through next year.
Global economic factors have also contributed to milder congestion.
"I would like to note that most of this fluidity and increased yard capacity can also be attributed to lower volumes," said Bonagofski.
A host of companies in the transportation and shipping sectors have recently warned of slackening demand as inflation digs into consumers' buying power. As a result, they say, a shipping slowdown is underway.
The latest report from the maritime data group Container Trade Statistics shows global container volumes fell 8.2% between August and September, with consumer demand wavering, retailers reporting excess inventories and shipping demand dimming.
Bonagofski said she hopes Seattle and Tacoma's ports will continue to operate without congestion once volumes pick up again.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.