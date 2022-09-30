Washington Supreme Court

The Washington Supreme Court has yet to set a date for a case that will determine whether farmers and ranchers will be liable for 2022 capital gains.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press File

Washington farmers and ranchers won't know whether the state will tax 2022 capital gains until next year and maybe not even by the date the taxes were to be due.

The Department of Revenue continues to plan to collect the tax, though Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber in March ruled the tax invalid.

