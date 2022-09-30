Washington farmers and ranchers won't know whether the state will tax 2022 capital gains until next year and maybe not even by the date the taxes were to be due.
The Department of Revenue continues to plan to collect the tax, though Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber in March ruled the tax invalid.
The state appealed Huber's ruling directly to the state Supreme Court. The high court has put the appeal on a list of cases it may hear after the first of the year.
If the court reverses Huber, capital gains taxes will be due April 17, the same day as federal income taxes. If the court rules after April 17, the revenue department will still seek to collect 2022 taxes.
"I don't see how we'll have a full opinion by then," said Jason Mercier, government analyst for the Washington Policy Center, a conservative think tank.
"I think everyone expected there to be some resolution to this this year," he said.
The Washington Farm Bureau has taken a leading role in challenging the tax. Huber agreed with the Farm Bureau and others who filed suit that the tax violated the state constitution.
State budget writers continue to anticipate the tax will be upheld and will raise $233 million in 2022. Over the following two years, the state projects collecting $922 million.
The revenue department has drafted rules for filing the tax, penalizing late filers and punishing people who don't pay the tax.
A recent hearing on the rule attracted accountants, tax lawyers and financial advisers, who sought, with mixed success, answers on how to figure the tax for clients.
"While the appeal is pending, the department will continue to provide guidance, such as this rule to the public regarding the tax, as a courtesy," said revenue department tax policy analyst Michael Hwang.
Farmland and livestock are exempt from the tax, but producers who sell shares in a partnership could owe the tax. The tax would be 7% on capital gains over $250,000 in a year. The state has adopted the Internal Revenue Service's definition of capital assets.
Huber ruled that the capital gains tax was a tax on property, in this case income.
The state constitution bars taxing the same kinds of property differently. Lawmakers could impose a flat tax on capital gains, but not a tax that only applies to some capital gains.
The constitution also bars a tax that exceeds 1% of the property's value.
The state argues that classifying capital gains as income is wrong. The tax is actually a tax on the transaction of selling capital assets, according to the state attorney general's office.
Revenue from the capital gains tax would go into public education funds. The Washington Education Association, the teachers' union, has intervened to support the state's position.
The Farm Bureau, Washington State Tree Fruit Association and Washington State Dairy Federation are among those suing to stop the tax.
If the tax goes into effect, residents who planned to fund their retirement by selling or transferring family businesses will have to reconsider their plans, according to the farm groups.
"Thousands will be required to alter long-standing retirement, family and estate plans to account for a tax liability they understood to be constitutionally prohibited," their brief to the Supreme Court states.
If the court rules the tax is constitutional, lawmakers could adjust the rate and threshold for owing the tax. Gov. Jay Inslee originally proposed a 9% tax on capital gains over $25,000 in a year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.