SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Roylene Comes At Night, the Washington state conservationist, wanted to talk about soil.
It was 2014, and she asked Lynn Bahrych, then a member of the Washington State Conservation Commission, to develop a new educational campaign focusing on soil health.
At the time, soil health wasn’t widely discussed by farmers — or anyone else, Bahrych said.
“It’s just not a really sexy topic, you know, talking about dirt,” Bahrych said. “People would sort of say, ‘Really, is this a problem?’ And of course it is. It’s the source of our food and fiber, it keeps our water clean and our air clean.”
Today, soil health is top-of-mind for most of Washington’s farmers and ranchers, in part because of those efforts.
The initial program provided grants for small, innovative pilot projects. It led to the state developing its current soil health initiative, Bahrych said.
“... Roylene got the ball rolling,” Bahrych said. “All of the soil health efforts and awareness in our state from 2014 to now, really she got that going. She made it work and it’s going strong, right now.”
Roylene is quick to share any credit with others such as Bahrych.
“I am still very awed at the fact that a small program could lead to a larger effect ...,” Roylene said. “I have a philosophy that I only need to plant the seeds, nurture them, and then stand back and watch them grow. This is a great example of this.”
Longest-serving
conservationist
Roylene, 52, is the nation’s current longest-serving state conservationist, having held the position in two states since 2005. Today, she steers the efforts of the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Washington state.
NRCS tailors its programs to farmers’ and ranchers’ needs to help them protect and improve water quality and soil health and gain efficiencies. Partners include tribes, counties, conservation districts and other agencies and land trusts that help finance farmers’ projects.
“I love Washington’s attitude, we don’t talk about it — well, we do talk about it, but we do it, and we get it done,” said Roylene, who grew up in Montana.
The old fence
An old five-wire slip fence stands on the ridge above Roylene’s family ranch in northcentral Montana.
Her great-great-grandfather built it nearly 100 years ago, she estimated. It divides her family’s ranch and land owned by the Blackfoot Nation, of which she is a member.
When the reservation was formed, many members of the tribe did not know how to raise livestock, so others could use the land free of charge, bringing in sheep.
Roylene’s family built the fence to keep sheep out and its horses in.
The family still operates the original tribal allotment, owning and leasing 4,000 acres.
The fence perfectly captures Roylene’s devotion to her family, her tribe, the land, and to farmers and ranchers.
“It is so cool to go up there and touch that wire and know that all of six generations have worked on this fence and hard on this land to take care of it and ensure that we continue,” she said, visibly moved at the thought.
Roylene’s father, Roy, was a rancher and her mother, Cynthia, is a retired science teacher. Their backgrounds made NRCS a perfect fit for their daughter, who has worked for the agency 33 years.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in range management at Montana State University.
Before arriving in Washington, she was state conservationist in Rhode Island for three years.
She longed to return to the West.
“As a person who grew up in Montana, the mountains and the prairies are in my spirit,” she said. And Washington intrigued her, with its diversity of natural resources and crops.
“I was asked by the (NRCS) chief in 2008 during the interview for the Washington state conservationist position, if I felt I could build and (strengthen) partnership,” she recalled. “Without a doubt, I said, ‘Yes.’”
When she arrived, Washington state’s NRCS budget was $9 million. Funding increased as partners got involved through regional conservation programs and applied for more federal support. Today, the budget is $59 million.
Before Roylene’s arrival, Washington State Conservation Commission members were frustrated, said Bahrych, the former commissioner. The previous administration had left a huge backlog of grant applications for major federal programs.
Because it didn’t process the applications for shovel-ready projects quickly enough, the state had to send money back to Washington, D.C., at the end of each fiscal year, Bahrych said.
“They were sending back like $1 million a year just because they couldn’t get their act together to get it out to the farmers and ranchers for the conservation practices that they really wanted and needed to do,” she said. “And because we weren’t using all our money, the next year we got less.”
Roylene pledged to use every dollar and access the extra funding that came back from other states.
“Within a very short period of time, she had the backlog completely gone and ... she was the first in line to get more funding from other states...,” Bahrych said. “She did that every year — she used every dollar we got, it all went on the ground for conservation, and she got more.”
Doing right by the land
Roylene comes by her love of the land naturally. Her father would often buy marginal land and revitalize it.
“One of the units he was so excited about, it was totally white, it had salts in it, and I was like ‘Dad!’” she remembered. “And he goes, ‘We’re going to rebuild it.’”
The family still owns that piece of property, and it now produces “some of the most outstanding alfalfa,” she said.
“It took about three or four years to do right by that land and restore it,” she said.
Her father died in 2016. Her nephew took over and is the sixth generation to run the operation, which now raises cattle.
She visits often, serving as an adviser and “absentee landowner,” she said, but remaining hands-off because of her role in NRCS.
Her maiden name, Rides At The Door, has special meaning.
“We earned the name because my great-great- grandfather actually stole medicine pouches from other tribes that hung outside the tepee doors,” she said. “He also counted coup on other tribes (got close enough to touch an enemy without causing him harm, considered the ultimate act of bravery) by stealing horses from them. At one point he had 900 head of horses. The horse was who we were.”
NRCS later told the family to sell all its horses and switch to calves. “That didn’t go over real well,” she said.
“What I learned from us being in the programs is how they tried to change us to fit the program,” she said. “My goal is to make sure we change the program to fit the needs of the producers. They shouldn’t have to change something they’ve been doing for six generations.”
‘Tremendously compassionate’
With the help of the NRCS Environmental Quality Incentives Program, or EQIP, rancher Ben Merrill installed a solar-powered water pump and water troughs made out of two large tires at his Cheney, Wash., operation.
The solar pump will help balance the grazing system, Roylene said, avoiding overgrazing in parts of the pasture where the plants already could get water and getting water to the plants that need it.
The 12-foot-diameter tires hold 1,200 to 1,500 gallons of water for cattle.
Participation in EQIP meant the pump and troughs cost roughly half of what they would have if he’d paid for them himself, Merrill estimated.
“It turned out to be a good program,” he said. “It should last for years.”
“This is why we do what we do,” Roylene said as she toured Merrill’s pasture.
After a busy week in the office, she welcomed the chance to get back to a ranch.
“Seeing our conservation projects change the land for the better so the producer can stay in business and continue or learn to better take care of the land is why I have stayed with NRCS for 30-plus years,” she said.
She may no longer be directly involved in the implementation of those practices, she said, but she works to ensure Washington has the technical and financial resources for staff and partners.
“She’s always willing to help farmers if she can find funds and programs to fit,” said Colfax, Wash., wheat farmer Larry Cochran, who is a Palouse Conservation District supervisor. “A lot of times, (she) finds the money. She is willing to do whatever she can.”
“She wants to understand what the issues are and then empower people to get a solution,” said Mark Clark, retired director of the conservation commission. “She truly wants to work on relationships and understanding what the problems are with everyone. She won’t shy away from that.”
“She is proactive, she is positive, she is persistent,” said Bahrych, the former conservation commissioner. “She’s also tremendously compassionate. She brings that compassion to the landscape, wildlife, tribes in the state, farmers and ranchers — to everyone.”
Building bridges
Roylene hopes another part of her legacy is as a bridge builder between cultures and communities.
She’s conducted cultural awareness training for USDA for 28 years, leading many courses and training more than 10,000 people.
She hopes that’s one of the reasons tribes have become more included in NRCS programs.
“I don’t necessarily believe culturally we believe different, but I think legally, because of treaties and others, there are some complications there that can cause a barrier or be a benefit,” she said. “I’m hoping that people will see it as a benefit.”
She’s proudest of linking partners together in watershed projects.
“To me, conservation and Mother Earth are politically neutral,” she said. “We all want clean air, we all want clean water. Sometimes, it’s just getting the right people at the right time at the table.”
“Being Native, a woman and a producer means that Roylene grew up with her feet in multiple worlds,” said Paul Ward, former manager of Yakama Nation Fisheries. “Roylene grew up on a tough landscape doing all the work that her father, brother and male cousins did. She is an accomplished horsewoman, which shows through in her patience and calm approach.”
Ward calls her presence in Washington “fortuitous.”
“Roylene has taken what can be a difficult bureaucracy to navigate and really brought Washington NRCS to a place of working closely and productively with the collective conservation body across the state,” he said. “We have a long way to go in salmon and steelhead recovery and water security for all sectors, and Roylene’s leadership style fits well to the challenge we are facing in Washington state.”
Roylene would like to see large national companies bring funding to the table. NRCS can figure out how to match any funding they’d provide with federal dollars, she said.
“We have some of the lead corporations and companies in Puget Sound and in the state of Washington, but I have yet to see them come to the table and really be a main partner in what we’re doing,” she said. “I know there are conversations going on, but I still haven’t seen them come to the table completely. I think we’re missing that opportunity together. We haven’t got there yet.”
Sundancing
Roylene is also a sundancer, participating in a ceremony in which she dances from sun up to sun down.
She fasts during the four-day ceremony, which is an offering to the Creator, asking him to hear the prayers of the people, as well as her own.
The ceremony includes collecting plants such as sage, sweetgrass, sweet pine, cedar and others to burn in a smudge as prayers are lifted to the Creator. The plants are collected in summer and prepared in winter for the following summer’s ceremony.
She also spends time with family and others in the tribe, teaching and leading ceremonies. Her husband, Michael Comes At Night, is also involved with spiritual leaders in the tribe.
The couple hunts for buffalo and elk, preparing the meat for ceremonies, which can draw up to 400 people.
They attend other sundances hosted by other families during the summer.
“The next ceremony, we might be the family that provides a meal, or we might be the family that helps to sing the songs, or we might be the person that helps the dancers,” she said.
‘Keep fighting the fight’
Roylene’s not planning to depart NRCS any time soon.
“I’ll still be the longest-standing (state conservationist) for a few more years,” she said.
Farmers and ranchers are the foundation of who and what America is, she said.
“As we know with history, if agriculture fails, those countries fail,” she said.
Her goal is to help farmers and ranchers continue their work as they pass their culture and traditions on to new generations.
Her message to them: “Keep fighting the fight, because I know days it gets tough, and I know days it’s hard, and I hope they will just keep hanging in there and keep helping us to build what they need to continue. Without them, we’re nothing as a country.”